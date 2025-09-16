Meet High Potential's dashing new star playing Captain Wagner as season 2 premieres

High Potential is getting a new cast member for its second season, but fans will have to tune into the show to learn all the juicy details about them. Back in June, it was confirmed that the hit new crime drama starring Kaitlin Olson, which premieres its second season on September 16, would be adding Steve Howey as a series regular, in addition to promoting the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress, who stars as single mom and crime solving consultant Morgan, from producer to executive producer.

The Shameless actor is playing the precinct's new captain Nick Wagner, who Deadline reported being a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm. Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box just like their all-star consultant Morgan (Kaitlin). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he's wanted there or not."

Catch up on all to know about Steve, and what his co-stars have said about his character below.

© FilmMagic Steve with is Shameless co-stars in 2011

Where you know him from

Steve's first starring role was in 2001 as Van Montgomery on Reba, where he remained until it ended in 2007. He later became best known for his role as Kevin Ball on Shameless, which also starred Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, and William H. Macy, among others, and ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021. Most recently, he was the lead on the CBS action series True Lies, which was canceled after one season, and he is also known for his appearances in movies such as Stuber, Game Over, Man!, Something Borrowed, Bride Wars, and Day Shift.

© WireImage The actor and his ex-wife Sarah in 2019

Steve's personal life

Steve was previously married to fellow actress and model Sarah Shahi, whose given name is Aahoo Jahansouzshahi, and who most recently starred as Dr. Gabriela Torabi on the new Hulu thriller Paradise, starring Sterling K. Knight, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden.

The former couple got engaged in Hawai'i in June 2007, and tied the knot in Las Vegas in February 2009, before welcoming their son William in July of that year. They welcomed twins, Violet and Knox, in March 2015, and later filed for divorce in May 2020, which was finalized in January 2021.

© Disney As his character Captain Nick Wagner

His High Potential character

Speaking with Us Weekly, Judy Reyes, who plays Selena Soto on the show, shared of Steve's character: "We have a new person in town messing with the lives of the people here at the precinct. There's a new sheriff in town," and teased: "I think that creates all kinds of friction and competition and complexity in terms of relationships — especially where Selena Soto is involved because she's used to being in charge."

© Getty Images Kaitlin as her character Morgan

She added that his character "is really turned on by this group of people, and he wants to be part of it so bad," and further noted: "He continues to inject himself into the environment, and it creates a little drama."