DWTS shares update on Sasha Farber's involvement after being cut as pro for season 34

Dancing with the Stars is finally back on our screens tonight, however it won't look quite like I did last year on the side of the pros. When the season 34 cast, which includes Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Corey Feldman, Hilaria Baldwin, and Robert Irwin, among others, was announced last week, along with their pairs, notably absent from the cast this year was Sasha Farber. However, the professional choreographer — who last year was paired with Jenn Tran, who he ended up briefly dating — will still be part of the new season, even if not as a pro.

Ahead of the Tuesday, September 16 premiere, the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram page announced that Sasha, 41, would be going live on their official TikTok page to celebrate the kick off to a new season and give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the premiere. "Ready for more behind the scenes? We're going LIVE on TikTok with @sashafarber1 TOMORROW to celebrate the #DWTS Premiere!"

Sasha then took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "Can't wait to showwwwww you guys around the ballroom and take you backstage!!!!!!!!!" as fans then expressed their excitement that he would in the end be part of the premiere in some capacity. "OH HELL YES! We want Sasha to be a part!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Yes Sasha!! This is going to be so good!" and: "I'm glad they gave my man a job! I love Sasha !!!! And he needs to be seen for sure!" as well as: "This makes my heart very happy as a Sasha fan!"

© GC Images Sasha at the Studio City Farmers Market on September 07

Sasha joined the DWTS cast in 2013, and following the cast announcement and confirmation he wouldn't be a pro this season, he shared in a TikTok: "It is a beautiful day today. Guys, the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement was today. Wow, so many good names," and joked: "Who are you going to vote for? I mean, I know who I'm going to vote for. I know who you're not going to vote for — that's me. But that's OK."

"Thank you all so much for all your incredible messages. I read them all, I see it all, I adore you. I definitely don't deserve you because you guys are amazing. I love you," he then added. Sasha's ex-wife Emma Slater, who he split from last year after six years of marriage, remains as a pro this season; she is paired up with comedian Andy Richter, and is currently dating fellow pro Alan Bersten, who is paired up with Elaine Hendrix.

© Getty He briefly dated his season 33 partner

Sasha's co-star Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to fellow pro Jenna Johnson, and whose brother Artem Chmerkovskiy, also a pro, is married to pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is also not returning as a pro, recently addressed both of their absences from this season while speaking to Us Weekly, maintaining "it's not personal."

© FilmMagic Emma and Sasha were married from 2018 to 2024

"It's the nature of this business," he emphasized, however he did admit "it's personal for anybody who's invested," adding: "The way I'm speaking about Dancing with the Stars [is] the same way they feel about that sort of stuff."

© Disney DWTS is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, and returns on September 16

"It definitely hurts," he went on, though noted that "breakups happen in life" and that the show must go on.