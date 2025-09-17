All Creatures Great and Small star forced to reshoot scenes due to 'nightmare' co-star

All Creatures Great and Small star, Callum Woodhouse, says he was forced to reshoot scenes for the upcoming sixth series due to 'nightmare' co-star. Callum, who plays Tristan Farnon, revealed in an interview for the forthcoming new series that a noisy co-star slowed down filming to the point that they were forced to reshoot several scenes. Speaking to The Express, he said: "I had a few scenes this year with a parrot which was an absolute nightmare to film because it was just very noisy."

He continued: "And really weirdly, almost knowingly chooses to make all of its crazy sounds just as you start speaking. You open your mouth to speak and he starts making all these crazy noises, it's like 'you know what you are doing'." According to the actor, the parrot wasn’t the only co-star to wreak havoc on the show's set. Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, revealed that a flock of runaway sheep also caused delays during filming.

"This year we did have some escaping sheep. It was towards the end of the day for episode one and we were doing a big wide shot of everything, so they very much needed to be in it, with this dog rounding up the sheep." The anecdote comes just days after Channel 5 unveiled the trailer for the sixth series of the beloved drama All Creatures Great and Small – promising a seriously heartwarming return.

The synopsis for the latest series teases: "We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This series will see Herriot's wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other."

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 Trailer

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "You know autumn is just around the corner when Channel 5 starts to tease a new season of All Creatures Great and Small, and I can't wait to see what the Skeldale House gang have been up to since we left them. While the series already boasts an impressive ensemble cast, it's always great to welcome fresh faces, and what a line-up it is!"