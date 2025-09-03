Who are Dancing With the Stars newest contestants Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt?

Dancing With the Stars season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16 and its cast is made up of celebrities who are already making headlines. Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordan Chiles are just a few competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. This season's cast also includes a few reality stars. Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from Hulu's hit reality television show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are set to dance against each other. Here's everything we know about DWTS' newest stars.

What is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

© Disney via Getty Images Whitney and Jen at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

First airing in September 2024, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers who call themselves "MomTok." After Taylor Frankie Paul went viral for revealing that she and her husband were swingers, MomTok had a major falling out. The reality show stars several moms, including Whitney and Jen, documenting their rise to fame as they balance Mormonism, motherhood, and TikTok.

Jen Affleck, 26

Jen was a main cast member on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She's married to Zac Affleck and is mom to Nora, Lucas, and Penelope – who she gave birth to in July. The reality star, who calls herself a "cool mom," has one million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok.

While Jen may not be the most viral member of MomTok, she does have the most famous last name. After the first season of the show aired, reports exploded online that Jen had an extremely well known relative. And fans desperately wanted to believe Jen is related to the über famous Ben Affleck, but unfortunately, the rumors aren't true.

© Instagram Jen, her husband, and their daughter

"I brought it up once and [the] press ran with it," Jen confessed to PEOPLE in May. She continued: "And I feel like that's all I've ever talked about since then. But at this point, I'm like, 'Hey, if I meet Ben Affleck and [Jennifer Lopez] on the way, then great.'" Jen and Zac even dressed as the famous former couple for Halloween in 2024.

© Getty Images Jen was pregnant at the same time as her Secret Lives cast mates

Whitney Leavitt, 32

Another original member of MomTok, Whitney is known for stirring up drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In season one of the reality show, she was given the villain edit as she vied for the leading role of the TikTok group. In just eight episodes, Whitney argued with Taylor Frankie Paul, then skipped her baby shower, and dramatically left the official MomTok group chat.

Whitney and her husband of nine years, Conner Leavitt share three children – Sedona, Liam, and Billy Gene. After being named in the MomTok swinging scandal, the family moved to Hawaii. During an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney revealed she and Conner moved to the island to address issues in their marriage, including Conner's pornography addiction.

© Disney via Getty Images Whitney had a redemption arc on the second season of the reality show

All of this drama made her a breakout star. On Instagram, Whitney has 752,000 followers and 2.7 million on TikTok. She already updated her profile photo to her DWTS headshot, announcing the news to her socials by writing: "I’M SCREAMING!!!!!" As for competing against her fellow member of MomTok, Whitney told TVInsider: "I didn't sign up just to let Jen out-cha-cha me on national television!"