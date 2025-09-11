Watch: Channel 5's beloved drama All Creatures Great and Small makes a 'heartwarming' return

Channel 5 has just unveiled the trailer for the sixth series of the beloved drama All Creatures Great and Small – and it promises a seriously heartwarming return. Based on James Herriot's acclaimed books and produced by the teams behind Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, The Hardacres and The Undeclared War, the new season transports viewers back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales. But with the war in Europe drawing to a close, the Skeldale gang find themselves facing "a somewhat different situation" – and in the trailer, Anna Madeley's Mrs Hall reflects: "We've found our way back home, again."

The synopsis teases: "We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This series will see Herriot's wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other."

© Helen Williams Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "You know autumn is just around the corner when Channel 5 starts to tease a new season of All Creatures Great and Small, and I can't wait to see what the Skeldale House gang have been up to since we left them. While the series already boasts an impressive ensemble cast, it's always great to welcome fresh faces, and what a line-up it is!"