What child actors from your favourite sitcoms look like now

Whether you watched them on after-school reruns or grew up alongside them on prime time TV, child actors have long been the heart of many beloved sitcoms. While some of these stars continued acting after their shows came to an end, many have chosen to lead quieter lives or pursue entirely new careers.

We’re taking a look at 15 of TV’s most iconic child actors – from the scene stealers of the ‘90s to the unforgettable faces of modern sitcoms – to see where they are now, and how much they’ve changed.

© Getty Images,Variety via Getty Images Aubrey played the daughter of Mitch and Cam from season 3 onwards Aubrey Anderson-Emmons – Lily Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family Aubrey was just four years old when she joined the cast of Modern Family as Lily, a role she played until the show ended in 2020. Known for her hilarious one-liners and quick wit, Lily quickly became a fan favourite. Aubrey is now a successful social media personality, with nearly three million followers on TikTok, and is pursuing a music career, though she has plans to return to acting.

© Wirelmage,Getty Images Nolan has an IQ of 150 at age 13, as revealed on The Ellen Show Nolan Gould – Luke Dunphy in Modern Family As the youngest Dunphy child, Nolan was with Modern Family for the show’s entire 11-season run, joining the cast at age 11. Known for his rambunctious and mischievous personality, Nolan’s character charmed viewers, who saw him grow up throughout the course of the show. Appearing on co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast Dinner’s on Me in 2024, Nolan shared his experiences selling his belongings and backpacking after the show finished, and continues to be an avid outdoorsman. Nolan has continued to act with smaller roles in films like Miranda’s Victim (2023), and is also a member of Mensa, the high-IQ society – a bit of a departure from his iconic character!

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,ABC via Getty Images Rico and his sister Raini were both child stars Rico Rodriguez – Manny Delgado in Modern Family Rico was another Modern Family star who grew up on the set of the show, playing the role of Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) cultured and precocious son Manny. He became particularly renowned for his witty quips and chemistry with Nolan Gould’s character Luke. Rico recently voiced the character Ice in the animated film Sneaks (2025), and continues to make media appearances, while also posting on Instagram to over one million followers.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,GC Images Lindsay regularly sings the National Anthem at sporting events Lindsay Ridgeway – Morgan Matthews in Boy Meets World Lindsay began playing Morgan Matthews in season 3 of Boy Meets World, replacing Lily Nicksay in the role. A cheeky younger sister who loved annoying her brothers, especially Cory, Lindsay became a quintessential part of the classic sitcom. Lindsay made a guest appearance on Girl Meets World in 2017 as Morgan Matthews II, a meta nod to the fact that her character had been recast. She is also an accomplished singer, regularly singing the National Anthem for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball team.

© NBCU Photo Bank,SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images Friends fans knew Cole before The Suite Life Cole Sprouse – Ben Geller in Friends Before Disney Channel, Cole portrayed Ross Geller’s son, Ben, from seasons 6 to 8 of Friends. Ben is a charming rascal who is doted on by the other characters, but disappeared from the show in the eighth season and was rarely mentioned again. Since Friends, Cole has maintained a successful acting career, from popular shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Riverdale, and recently received praise for his performance as The Creature in the 2024 horror rom-com Lisa Frankenstein.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,FilmMagic Ashley voiced Ellie in the popular game The Last of Us Ashley Johnson – Chrissy Seaver in Growing Pains Ashley began playing Chrissy Seaver at the age of 6, taking over the role of the youngest Seaver child in the sixth and seventh seasons of Growing Pains. A lovable and bright young girl, Chrissy is adored by her family and captured the hearts of viewers with her distinctive curly ‘do. Ashley is a celebrated gaming performer and voice actor, having provided the voice and motion-capture for the character Ellie in the popular game The Last of Us and its sequels. She is a cast member on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and also serves as president of the show’s charity branch, the Critical Role Foundation. Ashley is set to appear in the upcoming Amazon Studios animated fantasy series The Mighty Nein.

© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images for Deutsche Grammophon Benjamin beat Kirsten Dunst and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Jeopardy! Benjamin Salisbury – Brighton Sheffield in The Nanny Benjamin played Maxwell Sheffield’s son, Brighton, in The Nanny, a well-to-do and mischievous young boy. Throughout the show, with Fran’s guidance, Brighton let his sweet and sensitive side show, a bit of character development that delighted fans. After sporadic roles in shows like D3: The Mighty Ducks, as well as a win on Jeopardy! against Kirsten Dunst and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin is largely retired from acting.

© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association The former child star has an impressive acting resumé Madeline Zima – Grace Sheffield in The Nanny As the younger sister of Brighton and the youngest Sheffield child, Grace is a sweet and intelligent young girl who forms a strong bond with Fran – a relationship which charmed viewers. Madeline has maintained a successful career in the spotlight, having been a series regular on Californication and a recurring character on Heroes, and has also guest-starred more recently on popular shows like Hacks and High Potential. She also starred in the 2024 film Subservience opposite Megan Fox, and is set to lead the upcoming horror film Love Is the Monster.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Penske Media via Getty Images Mary Kate and Ashley are both media and fashion moguls Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen – Michelle Tanner in Full House Before they were household names for tween girls in the ‘90s and 2000s, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen got their start in acting, sharing the role of Michelle Tanner in Full House. The twins played the role for all eight seasons of the show and became instantly recognisable for their sassy catchphrases and adorable charm. After ruling the entertainment scene with 15 of their own films and over 70 books, Mary Kate and Ashley have largely stepped out of the acting limelight. The pair are successful fashion designers who spend much of their time running their luxury brand, The Row, and attending industry events.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Getty Images Jodie reprised her role as Stephanie in Fuller House Jodie Sweetin – Stephanie Tanner in Full House As Michelle’s older sister, Stephanie, Jodie joined the cast of Full House at just five years old. She played the talkative, witty middle child who brought both warmth and sass to the Tanner household, a role that catapulted Jodie to fame. Jodie reprised her role as Stephanie in Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, and also directed the episode “The Nearlywed Game”. She has over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram, and regularly shares clips from media appearances and snippets of her life with Full House fans.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Bobby Bank/Getty Images Mike reprised his role as Bobby in all the Brady spin-offs and specialss Mike Lookinland – Bobby Brady in The Brady Bunch Mike was the original Bobby in the ‘70s sitcom The Brady Bunch, the second youngest son of the Brady family, a role which he first started playing at age eight. A whimsical and adventurous young boy, Bobby’s earnest personality served as the perfect foil to the more mischievous temperaments of his siblings. Mike now owns the decorative concrete business Just Add Water in Salt Lake City, Utah, but made a special return to acting in the Lifetime Christmas movie Blending Christmas in 2021, appearing alongside former Brady Bunch co-stars Susan Olsen and Barry Williams. Mike also makes regular appearances at fan conventions.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Getty Images Susan starred in Blending Christmas alongside her Brady co-stars Susan Olsen – Cindy Brady in The Brady Bunch The youngest Brady child, Cindy, charmed her way into viewers’ hearts with her pigtails and endearingly cheeky personality. After appearing in other Brady spin-offs and TV specials, Susan made guest appearances on shows like The Young and the Restless, with her most recent role being in Blending Christmas alongside Mike Lookinland. She largely remains out of the public eye, but has also attended fan conventions to the delight of die-hard Brady fans.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for BET+ PERIMETER Tatyana returned to Bel-Air Academy as a teacher in the Peacock reimagining of the classic show Tatyana Ali – Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Tatyana won over audiences as Ashley Banks, the precocious youngest Banks sibling on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, best known for her sibling-like bond with her cousin Will (Will Smith). After Ali’s singing featured on the show to rave reviews, she released her debut album Kiss The Sky in 1998. Alongside her musical career, Tatyana had a recurring role as Roxanne on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2013. In 2023, she returned to the Fresh Prince universe in the spin-off series Bel-Air as Mrs. Hughes, an English teacher who serves as a mentor figure to Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar).

© NBCU Photo Bank,WireImage Ross was just five when he first appeared on Fresh Prince Ross Bagley – Nicky Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Humorous and wise beyond his years, Nicky Banks was the youngest child of Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joining in season three when he was five years old. After appearing in shows like The Wild Thornberrys in the ‘90s and Judging Amy in the 2000s, Ross has mostly withdrawn from the acting scene. He now balances two careers as a realtor and DJ in Los Angeles, according to his Instagram.