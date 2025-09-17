The Blame gets first look as filming for 'unmissable' ITV drama gets underway

We can't wait for ITV to bring us The Blame, which stars Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth. The ITV series, which doesn't yet have a release date, stars the pair as two detectives investigating the murder of a teenage figure skater. The series will be produced by Quay Street Productions and will be written and executive produced by Megan Gallagher (All Her Fault, Wolf). It's based on the debut novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley and has been billed as a "brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation".

Filming for the series is currently underway, and fans have just been treated to the first images from the upcoming show. One of the images features Douglas and Michelle's characters having a talk. Michelle is dressed in a brown overcoat, and it appears that her hair has been wetted. Meanwhile, Douglas is seen in a black jacket and carrying a silver Coke can.

A second image features Douglas in the same black jacket with crew members tending to him. The 33-year-old was seen getting his hair sprayed as he prepared for a scene. Both photos took place outside, with a conservatory seen behind Douglas as well as a large tree with green leaves. In the image with Michelle, a tree could be seen, but this time, the pair were stood in front of a black background.

© Shutterstock Douglas was seen behind-the-scenes

What is The Blame?

A synopsis for the series reads: "As DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise. As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team."

ITV's Director of Drama, Polly Hill, teased the show as a "brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels". She also hailed the upcoming drama as "unmissable" and that she was "very proud to have [it] on ITV".

Who stars in The Blame?

Alongside Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth, who are playing DI Crane and DI Radley respectively, the series will also star Ian Hart (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Shetland) as DCI Kenneth Walker, Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders) as digital forensic technician Brett Shergill, Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as ice-skating coach Kyle Frasier and Matilda Freeman (How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, Passenger) as Sophie Madsen. The series will also feature the debut of Nathan Mensah, who will play DC Lewis.

© Instagram/ITV Douglas and Michelle will be fronting the series

Rounding out the cast are Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses), Josh Bolt (Masters of the Air, Last Tango in Halifax) and Ceallach Spellman (Cheaters, White Lines), who play members of the Wakestead Police team, DC Joel Stevens, DC Douglas James and PC Callum Drummond.