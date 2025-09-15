Viewers binge-watch 'gripping' new 6-part thriller after 'intense' 1st episode

Looking for a new thriller series to binge-watch? Viewers are loving ITV's new six-parter, Coldwater, and it could be one to add to your watchlist this week. Andrew Lincoln, who makes his long-awaited return to British drama with the series, stars as middle-aged, stay-at-home dad John, who moves his family from London to rural Scotland following an altercation in a playground. It's not long before he meets neighbour Tommy, who, on the surface, appears to be a charming pillar of the community, but is harbouring horrifying secrets.

Having already tuned into the first two episodes, I can safely say that the series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Andrew Lincoln makes a triumphant return to British screens in this twisty and dark thriller and is compelling as John, a man forced to confront his guilt and trauma, while Ewen Bremner is brilliantly creepy as neighbour Tommy.

© Mark Mainz, Instagram/ITV Andrew Lincoln stars as John in Cold Water

Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the show, plus everything you need to know before tuning in, from the plot to the cast list and more.

What are viewers saying about Coldwater?

Viewers have praised the series as "brilliant" and "gripping" on social media, with some binge-watching all six episodes on ITX. One person wrote: "Binged all the episodes of #Coldwater and it was gripping! The cast were incredible," while another added: "Just finished binge watching #Coldwater, talk about a psycho next door neighbour. Great from start to finish. First time I have seen #AndrewLincoln since he was in #TheWalkingDead. Top marks to the guy playing Tommy!"

© Instagram/ITV Viewers praised the gripping series

Meanwhile, other viewers praised the "strong" opening episode, with one person writing: "#Coldwater has been gripping so far. It's definitely one of my favourite Andrew Lincon performances since #TheWalkingDead!" A second person penned: "Wow, 21 minutes in and we are loving it!! It's gripping #Coldwater," while another agreed, adding: "What an intense first episode!"

What is Coldwater about?

The series, which is billed as a "twisted thriller about an ordinary man who finds himself in an extraordinary situation", follows a man named John, who moves his family from London to the quiet town of Coldwater in Scotland after witnessing a horrifying attack in a playground near their home. Upon their arrival in Scotland, John quickly befriends neighbour Tommy, a pillar of the community and the husband of the local vicar, Rebecca. But when another terrifying ordeal leads him to turn to the wrong person, Andrew's life starts to spiral out of control. Who can he trust?

All episodes are available to stream on ITVX

The synopsis reads: "John (Lincoln) secretly rages at his life as a middle-aged, stay-at-home dad. When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a city playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater. On arrival, he is befriended by neighbour Tommy (Bremner), a charming, confident pillar of the community. John is impressed by Tommy. However, he is blissfully unaware that Tommy is harbouring horrifying secrets. When John's long-repressed rage finally explodes with disastrous results, he finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend. But how long will it take for him to figure out just how dangerous Tommy really is?"

Who stars in Coldwater?

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually) leads the cast as John, opposite Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, This Way Up) as Fiona, Ewan Bremner (Trainspotting, Snatch) as Tommy and Eve Myles (Torchwood, Keeping Faith) as Rebecca. They're joined by Lois Chimimba (A Discovery of Witches, Vigil) as Catriona, Samuel Bottomley (The Teacher, Ackley Bridge) as Cameron and Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star, Strike, No Escape) as Moira-Jane.

© Instagram/ITV Indira Varma plays Fiona

All episodes of Coldwater are available to stream on ITV