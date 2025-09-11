Yellowstone creator's 'electrifying' 8-part spy thriller is available to stream now

If, like me, you're a sucker for a gripping spy thriller, then you are in luck. The compelling eight-part series, Lioness, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldaña, is currently streaming on ITVX – and it's climbing the streaming platform's most-watched chart. The thriller, which comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and is described by ITV as "electrifying", focuses on a military unit of female operatives who carry out dangerous undercover missions to befriend the wives and girlfriends of targets in the war on terror.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "You know you’re in safe hands when Nicole Kidman is leading a project, and her performance in Lioness is not to be missed. With a cast that also includes Zoë Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, it's no surprise season two earned a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes."

© ITV Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Mead in Lioness

What is Lioness about?

The series, which is inspired by a real U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe as she attempts to "balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror", according to the synopsis. It continues: "The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Donald Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Who stars in Lioness?

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña leads the cast as Joe, alongside Babygirl's Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and Locke & Key's Laysla De Oliveira. Other cast members include Michael Kelly (Black Mirror), Morgan Freeman (A Good Person), Dave Annable (Yellowstone), Jill Wagner (Wipeout) and LaMonica Garrett (1883).

© ITV The series is climbing ITVX's most-watched chart

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in Lioness

What have viewers said about Lioness?

The series has been praised as "excellent" and a "must-watch" by viewers on social media. Meanwhile, season one scored 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with season two boasting a 90 per cent rating.

© ITV The compelling spy thriller comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan

One person wrote on X: "Special Ops: Lioness… haven't watched a good series in a while but this one is a 10/10 for sure, definitely a must watch," while another added: "Lioness is a brilliant series. Just finished series 2, outstanding. Get it watched."

Season one of Lioness is available to stream on ITVX. Both seasons are available on Paramount+.