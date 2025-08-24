Viewers already 'obsessed' with 6-part thriller after first look at 'gorgeous' lead cast

ITV has plenty of gripping thrillers in the works, but it's upcoming drama The Blame that's already stealing the spotlight, with fans already obsessed with its star-studded cast after the first-look reveal. The intriguing six-parter stars Michelle Keegan (Brassic) and Douglas Booth (The Riot Club), and promises to have viewers hooked from start to finish as it follows a quiet town riddled with "secrets, suspicion and systemic corruption". As HELLO!'s TV Writer, I'm counting down the days until this one hits our screens. With Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth playing the ultimate detective duo and those first-look pictures already setting the tone, it's clear we're in for something special.

ITV shares a sneak peek of The Blame

In a post shared on Instagram, viewers got to sneak a first-look behind the scenes of the upcoming thriller. The snaps featured Michelle and Douglas on set, marking one of the first scenes with a clapperboard. The caption read: "Shoot day one of The Blame. We couldn't resist a clapperboard pic with the most gorgeous lead cast Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth. Letting the vibes lead the way for our new ITV 6-part drama!!!"

Giving some background behind the project, the caption continued: "The series begins when the body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead. As DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups and moral compromise. As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team."

Fans react to the first look

Fans were quick to respond to the photos, with one person commenting: "Obsessed with @douglasbooth, and @nigelboyleofficial is the best! I can't wait for this!" while another added: "Sounds amazing! Can’t wait to see it!" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I already know I want to watch this… Anything Michelle is in, I'm there. She's brilliant in everything she's in. Such an incredibly talented actress. Love her."

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Michelle is set to play DI Crane

Who stars in The Blame?

Heading up the series is Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic) as DI Emma Crane and Douglas Booth (The Sandman, The Dirt) as DI Tom Radley. But they're not the only starry names on the cast list.

© Dave Benett Douglas Booth plays DI Radley

Joining them is an impressive ensemble including Ian Hart (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Shetland) as DCI Kenneth Walker, Nathan Mensah as DC Lewis, Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders) as Brett Shergill, Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Kyle Frasier and Matilda Freeman (How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, Passenger) as Sophie Madsen. Rounding out the cast are Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses), Josh Bolt (Masters of the Air, Last Tango in Halifax) and Ceallach Spellman (Cheaters, White Lines).