Chicago P.D. alum joins Tom Ellis' FBI spin-off CIA — making for Tell Me Lies reunion

Dick Wolfe likes to keep it in the family. The powerhouse producer helms a wide assortment of shows across several networks, most famously the Law & Order franchise, which airs on NBC, but also the One Chicago franchise, which also airs on the network. He is also behind the FBI franchise, which premiered on CBS in 2018, and has already spawned two spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Now CBS is gearing up to premiere a third spin-off, CIA, starring Tom Ellis, which has now added a familiar face from Chicago P.D.

Natalee Linez, who played Valeria Soto for three episodes of Chicago P.D., has joined CIA as Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst on the team, per Deadline. She joins series lead Tom, who will play CIA case officer Hart Hoxton, and who like Natalee, recently played a part on the Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies.

© Getty Natalee on Chicago P.D. season 12

Also booked on the show is Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on fellow One Chicago show Chicago Med, from the very start of the series, since 2015, but left the show in 2023 after season eight. Michael Michele, known for her roles in E.R. and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, has also been cast as the head of CIA's New York Station.

The new spin-off centers on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Tom), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Nick) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

Natalee, whose character Lydia Montgomery is part of a major plot twist on Tell Me Lies, took to Instagram to celebrate the news of her casting. "I AM SO EXCITED!!!" she declared, adding: "I am so freaking happy to be joining everyone involved in this incredible show. What a whirlwind. I'm an NYC gal now, baby. Thank you @tvtrollope & @gwapnick for believing in your girl all these years!"

© GC Images Tom filming CIA in New York City

She later also wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Wow thank you guys so much for all of the sweet messages! So many of you have been on this decade long journey with me and it's really cool to feel like I'm taking you all along the ride with me! Especially those of you who listen to my podcast you know how much of a dream come true this is for me. I love y'all!!!"

© GC Images The series will premiere next year

Per Deadline, CIA is expected to premiere in midseason next year; after the series was ordered in April 2025, it was initially scheduled to release this fall, however it was pushed back as it underwent a showrunner change. David Hudgins, FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner, was originally was set to lead the series and co-write the pilot script with franchise boss Dick, but he has since been replaced by Warren Leight, who was the showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for several seasons until his departure in 2022.

© Getty Images Natalee with her Tell Me Lies co-star Grace Van Patten

The outlet further reports he and Dick, who started the Law & Order franchise in 1990, will executive produce CIA alongside Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Paul Cabbad and Peter Jankowski, plus Eriq La Salle will also executive produce the series, and will direct the pilot episode.