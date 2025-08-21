Hulu's Tell Me Lies star reveals upsetting show news ahead of season 3 return

Tell Me Lies has taken the world by storm, firmly cementing itself as one of the top shows on Hulu thanks to a series of mysterious and twisty plotlines, and the sizzling chemistry between the two leads, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

However, fans of the show woke up to some upsetting news about its future after Tom Ellis, who portrayed flirty college professor Oliver in season two, revealed that the series was likely coming to a close sooner than we thought.

Coming to a close

© WireImage Tom is married to the show's creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Tom shared that season three would be the final one, with his wife, show creator Meaghan Oppenheimer, writing the series as a three-season arc.

"I think Meghan has written [it] to be the last season. For sure, yeah," he said, before spilling more secrets about the show.

"It's probably the darkest season of Tell Me Lies so far…there are some unlikely partnerships that start to happen this season."

Season three has been filming since May, with Grace and Jackson returning as the perpetually toxic couple, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco.

The popular series is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, and follows the pair throughout their lives as they grapple with the fallout from their relationship.

Plot twist

© Variety via Getty Images The show stars Grace and Jackson as Lucy and Stephen

Season two ended on a cliffhanger, taking place at Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) wedding.

Just before Bree was set to walk down the aisle, Stephen texted her an audio from eight years prior with Evan admitting he had cheated on her with Lucy in college.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grace and Jackson (who are dating in real life) spilled the beans on their own reactions to the bombshell season finale, with the brunette beauty sharing her shock at Stephen's decision.

© Variety via Getty Images The pair are dating in real life

"I could not believe that Stephen had recorded Evan saying that [he cheated], and saved it for how many years? Eight years," she said. "The work this man had to go through to just hold a bomb for eight years…so much work."

"That just went beyond my expectations of how manipulative he actually was. I really couldn't believe that," she continued. "I was also shocked, and I'm so curious, what would be in Meaghan's head for a third season and what the rest of that wedding would look like."

Jackson agreed that the move was "psychotic," adding that he wanted to see his character face consequences for his repeatedly toxic actions.

© Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found Meaghan's husband revealed that it will be the "darkest" season yet

"I wonder if it would be cool to see Stephen completely stuck with nowhere to run to, nowhere to go. I don't even know what that means, like no method of manipulating his way out of something," he mused.

Grace later revealed what to expect from season three, sharing that it will be "crazy."

"It feels like the peak of all these young people's worst decisions," she told E! News.

Newbies

© Arturo Holmes Iris will join the cast in season three

Joining the cast of season three is Iris Apatow, daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow.

Iris will play Amanda, "a bubbly but fragile college freshman keeping a big secret," as per Deadline.

Another newcomer is Costa D'Angelo, cast as Alex, "a psychology grad student and part-time drug dealer who has a complicated past with Bree".