Chicago Med to return without 2 stars as season premiere gets pushed back

Chicago Med isn't coming back without its fair share of changes.

This week, NBC finally confirmed the premiere dates for the One Chicago franchise, confirming that Chicago Med's 11th season will return on Wednesday, October 1.

However, not unlike its franchise siblings Chicago PD and Chicago Fire, it too has faced a slew of departures amid ongoing budget cuts at the network. Here's what we know.

© George Burns Jr/NBC Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley in Chicago Med

Who is leaving

For Chicago Med, which premiered in 2015, two cast members aren't coming back: John Earl Jenks and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut.

John starred as Dr. Dennis Washington for just 12 episodes across seasons nine and ten, his last episode being the season ten finale, "Don't You Cry," which was released in May. His character was written out as part of a budget-cut storyline, and though Sharon Goodwin, the chief administrator of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who is played by S. Epatha Merkerson, tried to renegotiate his deal, he ultimately resigned.

Also leaving is Ashlei, who starred as Dr. Naomi Howard for 16 episodes across seasons nine and ten, her last appearance being on the penultimate episode of season ten, "Baby Mine…"

© NBC, Getty Chicago Med saw Torrey Devitto leave after season 7

Who is coming back

In spite of those two departures, Chicago Med's mainstays are safe, including S. Epatha and Oliver Platt, who signed multi-year contracts last year.

Also returning are Marlyne Barrett, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet.

© Getty John Earl Jenks as Dr. Dennis Washington on Chicago Med season 9

What to expect

Speaking with Parade, Allen MacDonald, who took over as showrunner for the show's milestone tenth season, shared that when it comes to season 11, his plan is "to take everything a step further but still be on the same path."

"I told the writers that in every episode [of season 10], I want everyone to cry in every episode, and I want everybody to laugh in every episode," he went on, confessing: "I want to continue that emotional torture for the audience as much as I possibly can, but take the characters in different directions."

© Getty Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Naomi Howard on Chicago Med season 10

One way he's doing that is through Sarah's character Dr. Caitlin Lenox, as at the end of last season, it was revealed that she was carrying the gene for GSS prion that she inherited from her mother. "She has this big change in her life," Allen said, adding: "She's going to go down a different path in this next season. She's still going to be the Caitlin Lennox you know and love or don’t love, depending on who you are, but she has new information now. We're trying to have the characters experience things that will set them on a new trajectory."

