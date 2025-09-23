Snoop Dogg's net worth compared to The Voice judges Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé

The Voice is back on our screens this week — with a major cast switch up. Back in May, season 27 officially came to an end, and Adam David, from Michael Bublé's team, was crowned the winner. He beat out fellow Team Bublé contestant Jadyn Cree, Team Kelsea Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston, Team Adam Levine's Lucia Flores Wiseman, and Team John Legend's RENZO. On Monday, September 22, it premiered its 28th season, however, not one, not two, but three of the four judges did not come back, making Michael, who first joined for season 26 in 2024, the only judge staying on.

Still, alongside him will be fan-favorites Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, who have all been judges on the show before, plus Carson Daly is back as host, a role he has held since the singing competition's inception in 2011. Find out all about their net worths below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Snoop Dogg Though there is little to no concrete, public evidence to substantiate an accurate net worth for many celebrities, Snoop, who was discovered by Dr. Dre in the early 1990s and has become not only a fixture of rap music but a beloved persona, has a reported net worth of approximately $160 million.



2/ 5 © Instagram Reba McEntire With decades in both the music and acting industry, and classics like "I'm a Survivor" and her show Reba, the Queen of Country has accrued a reported net worth of $95 million.



3/ 5 © NBC Niall Horan Niall, along with his One Direction bandmates, became a sensation thanks to another music competition show, X Factor, for which he auditioned in 2010. One Direction as a band was eventually reportedly worth $1 billion, while Niall, who since its 2016 indefinite hiatus has launched his solo career, has a reported net worth of approximately $60 million.



4/ 5 © Getty Michael Bublé The Canadian Grammy-winning singer got his big break over 20 years ago when he was signed to David Foster's record label. He has a reported net worth of approximately $70 million.

