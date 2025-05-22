The Voice headed for biggest shake-up in years after season 27 finale

Another season of The Voice has officially come and gone!

On Wednesday, May 21, season 27 officially came to an end, and — spoiler alert — Adam David, from Michael Bublé's team, was crowned the winner. He beat out fellow Team Bublé contestant Jadyn Cree, Team Kelsea Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston, Team Adam Levine's Lucia Flores Wiseman, and Team John Legend's RENZO.

In its 27 seasons, the long-running NBC music competition show has gone through many different iterations for its judges panel, but the forthcoming season might be its biggest switcheroo yet.

© Getty The judges with host Carson Daly

For the forthcoming season 28, not one, not two, but three of the four judges are not coming back, making Michael, who first joined for season 26 in 2024, the only judge staying on.

Adam, a founding judge alongside Blake Shelton, who has since also left the show, initially departed in 2019, and this season was his first (and apparently only) back on the chair,

He confirmed as much during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, declaring: "I am gonna confirm the rumors are true." He added: "The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details."

© Getty Michael's contestant Adam was crowned the winner

However he did share: "But the details are basically, roughly, there's a single coming at the end of the month-ish. I'm really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish," seemingly teasing new Maroon 5 music coming soon.

On the other hand, Kelsea, who made her debut as judge this season, is eager to lay low for a while. Speaking with ExtraTV, she confessed: "I'm going to hibernate for a while," and emphasized she is going to "disappear for a bit."

© Getty Images Blake left The Voice in 2023

Still, she added of the season coming to an end: "It's very bittersweet because it's kind of felt like summer camp is coming to an end... It's been such a fulfilling and inspired journey as being a first-time coach."

Last but certainly not least, John is also leaving, however he has been more mum about it and what his summer plans are. While he hasn't opened up much about it this time around, he has taken breaks from The Voice before, and when he didn't come back for season 26, he told Entertainment Tonight: "We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer."

© Getty Reba and Niall will be returning as judges

As for who to expect on the judges panel next season alongside Michael? Well three may be leaving, but expect some familiar faces back on those swivel chairs!

Previous judges and fan-favorites Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg have all been confirmed to be coming back for season 28.