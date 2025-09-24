Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears in emotional return to air: 'It was never my intention'

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears during an emotional return to air on Tuesday night after ABC suspended the TV host 'indefinitely' for comments made on the assasination of right wing activist Charlie Kirk. "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there's anything funny about it," he added, holding back the tears. He added that it was not "my intention to blame any specific group for the actions, what - it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual…That was really in the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way." Jimmy then went on to say taking his show off air was "not legal, not American, that is un-American."

He then asked: "Should the government be allowed to regulate which podcasts you download?" The 57-year-old ended his monologue praising Erika Kirk for forgiving her husband's killer: "She forgave him. That is an example we should follow," he said. "If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, that's it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply, I hope it touches many. And if there's anything we can take from this tragedy to carry forward, it can be that and not this," he concluded.

His speech comes after Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on ABC. The president said he"can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back" in a post on Truth Social. "The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!," Trump wrote. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there."

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution."

Trump added: "I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

After Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for nearly a week, on Monday, ABC and parent company Walt Disney released a statement confirming that he in fact will be back. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," it continued. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

However, several ABC affiliate stations are blocking the telecast of the show tonight, including Nexstar, Sinclair and Tegna, which will impact millions of Americans nationwide. Their resulting statements have called for Jimmy to issue an apology to Charlie's family. "We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve," Nexstar's statement added.