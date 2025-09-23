Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight: Will your area's ABC affiliate station air the show?

After being indefinitely suspended by ABC last week, Jimmy Kimmel returns to the small screen tonight. On Wednesday, September 17, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off air suddenly after the host made comments about the fatal shooting of right-wing podcast host Charlie Kirk. The decision, which was widely believed to be censorship, sparked a mounting boycott against ABC and its parent company Walt Disney's products. And while millions of Americans will once again have access to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some broadcast groups plan to keep him off air.

Will I be able to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight?

© Disney General Entertainment Con On his show on Monday, September 22, Stephen Colbert said: "Just a few hours before we taped this broadcast, we got word that our long national late-night nightmare is over, because Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will return to air on ABC tomorrow, Tuesday night."

Disney went back on its decision to suspend Jimmy after it announced in a statement: "We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

The statement continued: "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

© ABC via Getty Images Governor Gavin Newsom wrote to X about Jimmy's return: "Thank you to everyone but @BrendanCarrFCC. This is a win for free speech everywhere"

Is Nexstar airing Jimmy Kimmel?

For its decision, Nexstar shared in a statement: "We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve." Sinclair owns more than 180 stations nationwide, with 41 of them being affiliated with ABC, and Nexstar owns 32 ABC affiliate stations.

Nexstar's ABC stations are located in Nashville, Salt Lake City, Hartford/New Haven, CT, Harrisburg, PA, Grand Rapids, MI, New Orleans, Richmond, VA, Knoxville, TN, Albany, NY, Syracuse, NY, Burlington, VT, Tri-Cities, TN-VA, Augusta, GA, Evansville, IN, Lansing, MI, Youngstown, OH, Rockford, IL, Lubbock, TX, Topeka, KS, Midland/Odessa, TX, Panama City, FL, Sioux City, IA, Joplin, MO, Erie, PA, Terre Haute, IN, Binghamton, NY, Wheeling, WV, Billings, MT, Dothan, AL, Utica, NY, Clarksburg/Weston, WV, and Watertown, NY.

The media companies' decision to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! impacts some five million people.

Will Jimmy Kimmel be on in my area?

Sinclair's ABC locations are located in Birmingham/Tuscaloosa/Anniston, AL, Mobile, AL, Little Rock, AR, Chico-Redding, CA, Washington, DC, Macon, GA, Traverse City, MI, St. Louis, MO, Asheville, NC, Greenville, NC, Winston, NC, Hayes Center, NE, McCook, NE, North Platte, NE, Rochester, NY, Columbia, OH, Dayton, OH, Tulsa, OK, Portland, OR, Johnston-Altoona, PA, Charleston, SC, Chattanooga, TN, Abilene, TX, Amarillo, TX, San Angelo, TX, Lynchburg, VA, Seattle, WA, and Charleston, WV.

Sinclair's decision impacts over 5.7 million Americans.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Ellen DeGeneres wrote to Instagram: "Cannot wait to hear @JimmyKimmel’s monologue tomorrow."

Will YouTube TV air Jimmy Kimmel?

YouTube TV generally would air Jimmy Kimmel Live! but it's not as straightforward as it once was. Because Sinclair and Nexstar are preempting the late night show, whether you can watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! on YoutubeTV depends on whether your local ABC affiliate has decided to carry the episode.

Will Tegna air Jimmy Kimmel?

© Disney General Entertainment Con Actress Alyssa Milano shared her opinion on Jimmy's return, writing to Instagram: "Protest matters. Use your voice."

No, Tegna-owned ABC stations will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight. Nexstar is in the process of acquiring the digital media company. While Tenga has not publicly made a decision, it will most likely align itself with their decision.

Over ten million Americans still won't be able to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!. But, the late night hosts' first show back after his suspension is highly anticipated. Jimmy shared a photo of himself and fellow funny man, the late Norman Lear, to Instagram, writing: "Missing this guy today," with many comments from fans. One person wrote: "Hoooray, we LOVE you, Jimmy!" Another person commented: "You're a good man Jimmy, I will be watching tonight."