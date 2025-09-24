Donald Trump threatens to 'test ABC' ahead of Jimmy Kimmel's return to air

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on ABC ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Live! returning to air on Tuesday night. The president said he "can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back" in a post on Truth Social. "The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!," Trump wrote. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there."

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution."

Trump added: "I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

© Getty Images "Jimmy Kimmel Live" once had Trump as a guest

Trump's post came after Jimmy took to his own Instagram page with his very first photo since his show was taken off the air "indefinitely" last week after comments made about the death of right wing influencer and Trump administration aide Charlie Kirk.

The 57-year-old TV personality shared a throwback of himself with the late great Norman Lear, simply captioning it: "Missing this guy today," quickly receiving likes from famous supporters like Jennifer Aniston and supportive comments from fans and friends alike, including Rosie O'Donnell writing: "Kill it tonight – feel all the love."

© Disney via Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel returned to screens on Tuesday night

Others responded with: "You're a good man Jimmy, will be watching tonight," and: "Tonight is the night to drop the mic Jimmy!" as well as: "Hopefully tonight's ratings hits an all time high," plus: "Team Jimmy!!! You helped us prove that our voices (MONEY) matter! Best of luck tonight Jimmy!!!"

After Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for nearly a week, on Monday, ABC and parent company Walt Disney released a statement confirming that he in fact will be back. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

© Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel was taken off air last week

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," it continued. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

However, several ABC affiliate stations are blocking the telecast of the show tonight, including Nexstar, Sinclair and Tegna, which will impact millions of Americans nationwide. Their resulting statements have called for Jimmy to issue an apology to Charlie's family. "We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve," Nexstar's statement added.