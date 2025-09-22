Jimmy Kimmel's show finally sets date for return — read Disney's official statement

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to the late night circuit after all, amid concerns over the show's "indefinite" cancellation and a mounting boycott against ABC and its parent company Walt Disney's products. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air suddenly last week after comments made by the late night host following the death of conservative activist and right-wing figure Charlie Kirk. While Jimmy himself remained quiet on the matter, Disney in turn has announced that he and the show are indeed set to be back.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Walt Disney said in a statement shared on Monday, September 22. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."

And it's official: Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back on the air tomorrow, September 23. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday." The announcement comes just hours after a letter was released, signed by over 400 figures in the entertainment industry, calling for his return to the air and calling out a curb on free speech.

"We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech," the letter from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) read. "Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country."

© Getty Images "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will be returning to the air on Tuesday, September 23

"Last week, Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air after the government threatened a private company with retaliation, marking a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation. In an attempt to silence its critics, our government has resorted to threatening the livelihoods of journalists, talk show hosts, artists, creatives, and entertainers across the board. This runs counter to the values our nation was built upon, and our Constitution guarantees."

© Getty Images The late night host was yanked from the air "indefinitely" over his Charlie Kirk comments

"Regardless of our political affiliation, or whether we engage in politics or not, we all love our country," it continued, concluding with: "This is the moment to defend free speech across our nation. We encourage all Americans to join us, along with the ACLU, in the fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights." Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and several others signed the letter.

© Getty Images Several A-listers showed their support for Jimmy Kimmel and his team

To recap, on Monday, September 15's show, in response to Charlie's death, Jimmy said: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it…"

© Getty Images Other members of the late night circuit similarly cheered him on

"And in between the finger pointing, there was grieving on Friday. The White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the president is taking this." The show then cut to a clip of President Donald Trump deflecting a question on his death and instead discussing the new multi-million bathroom being built at the White House. "It's going to be a beauty," Jimmy quipped.