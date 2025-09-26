Dani Dyer's Strictly replacement confirmed after 'craziest 24 hours'

Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement on Strictly Come Dancing. Days after it was revealed that Dani had been forced to pull out due to an ankle fracture, the BBC confirmed that Amber, a fellow Love Island winner, had partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin for season 23. According to the broadcaster, Amber and Nikita have already entered rehearsals and are expected to perform a Waltz during tomorrow night's live show.

Speaking about her last-minute entry, Amber said: "This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I've watched Strictly with my family since I was younger, and to be part of the show now is a dream come true. I'm going to give it my all, and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud."

© BBC Amber Davies has entered rehearsals with Nikita Kuzmin

Amber Davies' dance experience

Amber, known for her theatrical roles in 9 to 5: The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical, The Great Gatsby and Legally Blonde, will be coming to Strictly with a wealth of experience, after earning a Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and Dance. Last year, Amber also competed in Dancing on Ice, managing to score a perfect 40 during her time on the series before her elimination in the semi-final. As a result, Amber could go far in Strictly – looks like we'll have to wait and see!

© ITV Amber competed on Dancing on Ice in 2024

Why did Dani Dyer leave the competition?

Earlier this week, Dani was forced to release a statement after an injury left her unable to continue with rehearsals. Explaining what had happened, Dani shared, "I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

© Instagram Nikita and Dani were due to perform a quickstep when she injured her ankle

"I thought I had rolled my foot, but it swelled up badly over the weekend, and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle. Apparently, doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so l've had to pull out of the show. To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement," she continued. "I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita, but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

© Instagram Nikita penned a sweet tribute to Dani on Instagram

Following the news, Dani's dance partner, Nikita, penned a heartfelt tribute to the Love Island star on Instagram. "So so gutted to have finished our journey before it even properly started," he began. "The amount of laughs and fun we had in this short time was unbelievable! Really loved our partnership and hope that one day we can actually get to week 1 lol, but health is the most important thing. I'm wishing you the absolute best @danidyerxx. You're so lovely, positive and a wonderful human being!! And it breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show! Hopefully, we can pick up next year."

It's unknown whether Dani will return to Strictly in future seasons, but Nikita's comments have certainly left fans hopeful.