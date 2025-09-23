Dani Dyer is 'heartbroken' as she's forced to pull out of Strictly with fractured ankle

Dani Dyer is "heartbroken" at being forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals. In a statement shared on Instagram, the former Love Island star, 29, said: "I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle. Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l've had to pull out of the show.

She added: "To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

Meanwhile, Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios said: "Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she's no longer able to compete in this year's series. We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."

© BBC Dani had been due to compete with Nikita

Dani had been due to take to the Strictly dancefloor with partner Nikita Kuzmin this coming Saturday, for the first live show of the series. After the couples were announced during the launch show last week, Dani shared in an Instagram post: So happy to finally say… my partner is Nikita! Honestly couldn’t be happier, he's already been so patient with me (thank god). Can't believe the first live show is next week! Wish me luck."

Flooded with well-wishes

A number of Dani's fellow celebrity dancers posted messages in support, with Vicky Pattison writing: "Absolutely devastated for you Dani. I'm going to miss you so much... Love you loads x."

Judge Shirley Ballas sent her well-wishes, writing: "I'm so so sorry. But health is important. Get well soon Angel."

Dancer Dianne Buswell wrote: "I'm so sorry Dani and Nikita. We will miss you so much xx."

Meanwhile, Dani's father and actor, Danny Dyer, replied to the post with a broken heart emoji.

Dani shares a son, Santiago, four, with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and welcomed twin daughters, Summer and Star, in May 2023 with West Ham and England footballer, Jarrod Bowen, whom she wed earlier this year.