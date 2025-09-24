Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin hints at Dani Dyer's return to competition as he breaks silence following shock exit

There was a shock for Strictly fans on Tuesday when it was confirmed that Dani Dyer, who had been one of the favourites to take home the Glitterball, was pulling out of the competition after picking up an ankle injury. The Love Island champion had been partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, and the Ukrainian-born dancer has now broken his silence on his partner's exit, while also hinting that she could make a return to the competition in 2026. The dancer shared several photos of the pair in the training room and from the show, including one where Dani called her dance "weird".

In his caption, Nikita penned: "So so gutted to have finished our journey before it even properly started the amount of laughs and fun we had in this short time was unbelievable! Really loved our partnership and hope that one day we can actually get to week 1 lol but, heath is the most important thing. I'm wishing you the absolute best @danidyerxx. you’re so lovely, positive and a wonderful human being!! And it breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show! Hopefully we can pick up next year :) Love from #danita or #dakita or #Nani (WE ACTUALLY HAVENT DECIDED ON THE TEAM NAME IN TIME)."

Fans were quick to offer their support in the comments, with Dani responding: "I'm crying again, thank you for being the best teacher ever, you are the kindest most amazing person, going to miss our laughs & dancing with you, let's try again one day and sort our team name," while a second follower said: "Absolutely gutted for you both! Had you down as my winners and was excited to see what you were going to bring to the dance floor. Until next year when you can reunite."

A third added: "So sad that Dani has had to withdraw, I think you would've done really well together. I hope they can find you another partner for this year," while a fourth commented: "So sorry your team journey is over before it has even really begun. I hope Dani's foot has a good recovery and you are doing ok too!" and a fifth posted: "So disappointed for you both… fingers crossed you are back next year Dani fighting fit. Strictly this year is looking a lot less fun right now."

It's not yet been confirmed whether Dani will be replaced on the show. It has been done before as back in 2019 when Jamie Laing injured himself during the launch show, he was replaced by Kelvin Fletcher, who eventually went on to win the show. Although the stars haven't yet started dancing, any replacement could have a small disadvantage as they would have had less time to perfect their routine, whilst also only meeting their partner for the first time.

Dani's injury

In a statement shared on Instagram, the former Love Island star, 29, said: "I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle. Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so I've had to pull out of the show. To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

Meanwhile, Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios said: "Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she's no longer able to compete in this year's series. We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."