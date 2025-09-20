Meet Strictly star Dani Dyer's 3 kids with famous footballer husband and fraudster ex

© Instagram Santiago and Jarrod have a strong relationship

In 2024, Dani told HELLO! about her husband Jarrod's relationship with his stepson. "He's always so good. When he came into our lives, Santi was just eight months old, and I knew then that he was the one," Dani remembered. "I want to be as chill as Jarrod, he's so laid back, and I think that works because I worry and he's not like that at all."

Dani split from Santiago's former stockbroker father in the summer after Santiago's birth. It was at this time that Kimmence was given a three-year jail sentence for defrauding two pensioners out of nearly £34,000. Sammy Kimmence stole money from two men, aged 81 and 91, claiming at the time that he would invest it by placing horse-racing bets. Instead, he used the money to pay off his own debts and fund his lifestyle, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud totalling almost £26,000 against Peter Martin, who passed away in 2020, and admitted a fifth charge of fraud against 81-year-old Peter Haynes, worth £7,927. "You didn't show any remorse immediately, and I do not consider any remorse to be profound," Judge Timothy Mousley QC said at Kimmence's sentencing. He was released from prison in 2022.