Meet Strictly star Dani Dyer's 3 kids with famous footballer husband and fraudster ex

Dani Dyer is set to take the Strictly dance floor for the very first time on Saturday night, but behind the scenes, she'll be juggling dance rehearsals with motherhood as she has three adorable children at home. The 2018 Love Island winner, 29, shares a son, Santiago, four, with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and welcomed twin daughters, Summer and Star, in May 2023 with West Ham and England footballer, Jarrod Bowen, whom she wed earlier this year.
Speaking exclusively with HELLO! in 2024, Dani revealed how becoming a mother of twins changed her life. "I've always said it was as hard as I thought it was going to be," she admitted. "People who I've met who have had twins have had twins first, so they never knew any different. Going from one to three was a massive, huge jump." Join us as we meet Dani's three children…
Santiago
Dani welcomed Santiago on 23 January 2021. "We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy…Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown. The best experience ever, will never forget this day," Dani penned, sharing a photo of a newborn Santiago on Instagram.
Time has flown for Dani since then, who took to social media earlier this month to share the news that Santiago (Or Santi, as she calls him) had started school. "Can't quite believe my cheeky boy is starting big school…Life has been crazy busy recently, and I'm so grateful for the best summer with my babies, but for now, we're back into routine," the proud mother wrote, sharing a set of photos featuring little Santiago in his school uniform.
In 2024, Dani told HELLO! about her husband Jarrod's relationship with his stepson. "He's always so good. When he came into our lives, Santi was just eight months old, and I knew then that he was the one," Dani remembered. "I want to be as chill as Jarrod, he's so laid back, and I think that works because I worry and he's not like that at all."
Dani split from Santiago's former stockbroker father in the summer after Santiago's birth. It was at this time that Kimmence was given a three-year jail sentence for defrauding two pensioners out of nearly £34,000. Sammy Kimmence stole money from two men, aged 81 and 91, claiming at the time that he would invest it by placing horse-racing bets. Instead, he used the money to pay off his own debts and fund his lifestyle, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud totalling almost £26,000 against Peter Martin, who passed away in 2020, and admitted a fifth charge of fraud against 81-year-old Peter Haynes, worth £7,927. "You didn't show any remorse immediately, and I do not consider any remorse to be profound," Judge Timothy Mousley QC said at Kimmence's sentencing. He was released from prison in 2022.
Summer and Star
Dani and Jarrod announced they were expecting their twins in January 2023 via social media. Santiago was seen holding a blackboard with the words "I’m going to be a big brother to twins" written across it with two ultrasound photos attached.
Remembering the newborn phase with her daughters, Dani told HELLO! previously: "I've always worn my heart on my sleeve, but the crying in the first few weeks I always found really difficult," Dani shares. "I thought surely that wouldn't happen again, but it happened with the twins."
All three of her children had a special role in Dani's wedding to Jarrod in June. Summer and Star were the cutest flower girls in tiny white dresses, while Santiago was a little pageboy. All three of them walked up the aisle before Dani, who was stunning in a Suzanne Neville gown.
