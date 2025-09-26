Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly 2025: Week 1 songs and dances revealed – following Dani Dyer's last-minute replacement
Subscribe
Strictly 2025: Week 1 songs and dances revealed – following Dani Dyer's last-minute replacement

Strictly 2025: Week 1 songs and dances revealed – from iconic theme song to Katy Perry smash hit

The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing takes place on Saturday and this week the stars will be dancing to Katy Perry, Chappel Roan and an iconic theme song

Several celebrities dancing on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly's first live show will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to see the stars showing off their best moves. We've already seen our first celebrity leave as Dani Dyer sadly had to pull out of the show, but she's been replaced with West End star Amber Davies, who will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin come Saturday. On Friday, it was confirmed which songs the stars would be dancing to on their first week, and we're being treated to modern hits, 70s classics and even the iconic Neighbours theme song, we think you can already guess who will be dancing to that one! Scroll down to see all the songs and dances for the couples…

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Alex Kingston

Will the tears be coming out for Alex's first dance? She and Johannes will be performing a Viennese waltz to the Michael Bublé cover of Cry Me a River.

Amber Davies' promotional picture for Strictly Come Dancing. © BBC

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin

Although we don't know what song she will be dancing to, when Amber was announced as Dani's replacement, it was confirmed that she would be dancing a waltz.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

We can't wait to see Balvinder and Julian's samba. It was confirmed on the launch show it would be to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty, a 1976 song by KC and the Sunshine Band.

Nadiya Bychkova and Chris Robshaw on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

Everyone will be up on the floor when Chris and Nadiya take to the dance floor! The couple will be performing a samba to EMF's Unbelievable, originally released in 1990.

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola in Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

Ellie and Vito will be taking on the cha-cha-cha for their first routine. We can't wait to see them dance to Ariana Grande's yes, and?, which was released in 2024.

Alexis Carr and George Clarke on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

George Clarke and Alexis Carr

George is this year's social media star and the content creator is dancing to a very modern song. He and Alexis will dance the American smooth to Myles Smith's Stargazing, which was released last year.

Karen Hauer and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer

Although it was revealed on the launch show, it's now official! Harry and Karen will be dancing the cha-cha-cha to Salt-N-Pepa's iconic 1987 hit Push It.

Promotional image of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley

Jimmy and Lauren will be paying homage to the former footballer's career with Chelsea with their quirky quickstep. The duo are dancing to Chelsea Dagger, a 2006 song by The Fratellis.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

Former Lioness Karen won't have the chance to rest, as it was confirmed she was dancing a speedy jive with Carlos. The pair will perform to Blondie's iconic 1979 hit One Way or Another.

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec

For their first dance, La Voix will be taking on the iconic queer anthem Pink Pony Club. The Chappel Roan song was first released in 2020, but gained popularity over recent years. The pair's dance is an American smooth.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones

Lewis and Katya confirmed they would be dancing a jive on the opening show, and now it's been confirmed their routine will be danced to Get Ready by The Temptations. The song was released back in 1966.

Dianne Buswell and Stefan Dennis on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ross King and Jowita Przystal

Everybody needs good neighbours! Yes, Stefan and Dianne will be dancing a foxtrot to the iconic Neighbours theme song, which was composed by Barry Crocker in 1987. What else would an iconic Neighbours villain dance to?

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Thomas Skinner

Now, this is a rogue choice! Thomas and Amy's first performance will be a paso doble to Battle Without Honor or Humanity. The rock song was composed by Japanese artist Tomoyasu Hotei for the film New Battles Without Honor or Humanity, released in 2000.

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington

Vicky's cheeky side will be showing when she takes on the cha-cha-cha with Kai Widdrington on Saturday night. The pair will be showing their best moves to Best of My Love. The 1977 song was originally sung by The Emotions, but Vicky has chosen Ella Eyre's cover of the song for her routine.

Keep up to date with all things Strictly, from the backstage gossip and romance rumours, judges ' verdicts and exclusives

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More