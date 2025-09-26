Strictly 2025: Week 1 songs and dances revealed – from iconic theme song to Katy Perry smash hit

Strictly's first live show will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to see the stars showing off their best moves. We've already seen our first celebrity leave as Dani Dyer sadly had to pull out of the show, but she's been replaced with West End star Amber Davies, who will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin come Saturday. On Friday, it was confirmed which songs the stars would be dancing to on their first week, and we're being treated to modern hits, 70s classics and even the iconic Neighbours theme song, we think you can already guess who will be dancing to that one! Scroll down to see all the songs and dances for the couples…
Alex Kingston
Will the tears be coming out for Alex's first dance? She and Johannes will be performing a Viennese waltz to the Michael Bublé cover of Cry Me a River.
Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin
Although we don't know what song she will be dancing to, when Amber was announced as Dani's replacement, it was confirmed that she would be dancing a waltz.
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon
We can't wait to see Balvinder and Julian's samba. It was confirmed on the launch show it would be to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty, a 1976 song by KC and the Sunshine Band.
Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova
Everyone will be up on the floor when Chris and Nadiya take to the dance floor! The couple will be performing a samba to EMF's Unbelievable, originally released in 1990.
Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola
Ellie and Vito will be taking on the cha-cha-cha for their first routine. We can't wait to see them dance to Ariana Grande's yes, and?, which was released in 2024.
George Clarke and Alexis Carr
George is this year's social media star and the content creator is dancing to a very modern song. He and Alexis will dance the American smooth to Myles Smith's Stargazing, which was released last year.
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer
Although it was revealed on the launch show, it's now official! Harry and Karen will be dancing the cha-cha-cha to Salt-N-Pepa's iconic 1987 hit Push It.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley
Jimmy and Lauren will be paying homage to the former footballer's career with Chelsea with their quirky quickstep. The duo are dancing to Chelsea Dagger, a 2006 song by The Fratellis.
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu
Former Lioness Karen won't have the chance to rest, as it was confirmed she was dancing a speedy jive with Carlos. The pair will perform to Blondie's iconic 1979 hit One Way or Another.
La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec
For their first dance, La Voix will be taking on the iconic queer anthem Pink Pony Club. The Chappel Roan song was first released in 2020, but gained popularity over recent years. The pair's dance is an American smooth.
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones
Lewis and Katya confirmed they would be dancing a jive on the opening show, and now it's been confirmed their routine will be danced to Get Ready by The Temptations. The song was released back in 1966.
Ross King and Jowita Przystal
Everybody needs good neighbours! Yes, Stefan and Dianne will be dancing a foxtrot to the iconic Neighbours theme song, which was composed by Barry Crocker in 1987. What else would an iconic Neighbours villain dance to?
Thomas Skinner
Now, this is a rogue choice! Thomas and Amy's first performance will be a paso doble to Battle Without Honor or Humanity. The rock song was composed by Japanese artist Tomoyasu Hotei for the film New Battles Without Honor or Humanity, released in 2000.
Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington
Vicky's cheeky side will be showing when she takes on the cha-cha-cha with Kai Widdrington on Saturday night. The pair will be showing their best moves to Best of My Love. The 1977 song was originally sung by The Emotions, but Vicky has chosen Ella Eyre's cover of the song for her routine.
