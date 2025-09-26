Strictly 2025: Week 1 songs and dances revealed – from iconic theme song to Katy Perry smash hit

Strictly's first live show will soon be back on our screens, and we can't wait to see the stars showing off their best moves. We've already seen our first celebrity leave as Dani Dyer sadly had to pull out of the show, but she's been replaced with West End star Amber Davies, who will be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin come Saturday. On Friday, it was confirmed which songs the stars would be dancing to on their first week, and we're being treated to modern hits, 70s classics and even the iconic Neighbours theme song, we think you can already guess who will be dancing to that one! Scroll down to see all the songs and dances for the couples…

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Alex Kingston Will the tears be coming out for Alex's first dance? She and Johannes will be performing a Viennese waltz to the Michael Bublé cover of Cry Me a River.



© BBC Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin Although we don't know what song she will be dancing to, when Amber was announced as Dani's replacement, it was confirmed that she would be dancing a waltz.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon We can't wait to see Balvinder and Julian's samba. It was confirmed on the launch show it would be to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty, a 1976 song by KC and the Sunshine Band.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova Everyone will be up on the floor when Chris and Nadiya take to the dance floor! The couple will be performing a samba to EMF's Unbelievable, originally released in 1990.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola Ellie and Vito will be taking on the cha-cha-cha for their first routine. We can't wait to see them dance to Ariana Grande's yes, and?, which was released in 2024.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston George Clarke and Alexis Carr George is this year's social media star and the content creator is dancing to a very modern song. He and Alexis will dance the American smooth to Myles Smith's Stargazing, which was released last year.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer Although it was revealed on the launch show, it's now official! Harry and Karen will be dancing the cha-cha-cha to Salt-N-Pepa's iconic 1987 hit Push It.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley Jimmy and Lauren will be paying homage to the former footballer's career with Chelsea with their quirky quickstep. The duo are dancing to Chelsea Dagger, a 2006 song by The Fratellis.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Karen Carney and Carlos Gu Former Lioness Karen won't have the chance to rest, as it was confirmed she was dancing a speedy jive with Carlos. The pair will perform to Blondie's iconic 1979 hit One Way or Another.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec For their first dance, La Voix will be taking on the iconic queer anthem Pink Pony Club. The Chappel Roan song was first released in 2020, but gained popularity over recent years. The pair's dance is an American smooth.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Lewis Cope and Katya Jones Lewis and Katya confirmed they would be dancing a jive on the opening show, and now it's been confirmed their routine will be danced to Get Ready by The Temptations. The song was released back in 1966.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ross King and Jowita Przystal Everybody needs good neighbours! Yes, Stefan and Dianne will be dancing a foxtrot to the iconic Neighbours theme song, which was composed by Barry Crocker in 1987. What else would an iconic Neighbours villain dance to?



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Thomas Skinner Now, this is a rogue choice! Thomas and Amy's first performance will be a paso doble to Battle Without Honor or Humanity. The rock song was composed by Japanese artist Tomoyasu Hotei for the film New Battles Without Honor or Humanity, released in 2000.

