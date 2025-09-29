What happened to these 1970s TV show stars?

“Who can turn the world on with her smile?” A global sensation and trailblazing icon, Mary Tyler Moore changed the face of women on screen with her now-classic sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970), a show she earned after her popularity on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Playing a television producer in her thirties who was not only single, but the laugh-out-loud ringleader of a hugely popular sitcom, Mary changed the way women were perceived on screen, making a cultural impact with her character in the age of second-wave feminism.

After seven seasons, three spin-off sitcoms following popular characters from the show, and a staggering 29 Emmy wins, the show was intentionally wrapped up by Mary and fellow co-creator Alan Burns in 1977. While there were several attempts by CBS to revive the show in alternative forms, like The Mary Tyler Moore Hour (1979) and Mary (1985-86), none were as successful as the original show, with Mary writing in her autobiography After All (1995) that she wasn’t happy with the direction of the latter revival.

Mary continued to run her production company, MTM Enterprises, into the ‘80s, producing numerous TV shows and five plays throughout the decade until it was sold in 1988. She later appeared in the TV movie Mary and Rhoda (2000), which followed her and co-star Valerie Harper’s characters reuniting, and reprised her original role as Laura Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited (2004). She went on to receive the Screen Actors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Mary passed away in 2017, leaving an indelible mark on film history as both a pioneering actress and producer.