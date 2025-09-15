Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: Emmys winner Owen Cooper left speechless as A-List idol surprises him mid-interview
Subscribe
Watch: Emmys winner Owen Cooper left speechless as A-List idol surprises him mid-interview

Watch: Emmys winner Owen Cooper left speechless as A-List idol surprises him mid-interview

The 15-year-old Adolescence actor, who made history at the Emmys, had made no secret of his admiration for Jake Gyllenhaal

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
17 seconds ago
Share this:

Owen Cooper's Emmys weekend proved to be one he will never forget in more ways than one. On Sunday, September 14, the Adolescence break-out star, who is only 15 years old, made Emmys history as he became the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role in the Netflix hit, for which each episode was filmed in one continuous take. However, before his history-making moment, a surprise from none other than Jake Gyllenhaal also left him at a loss for words.

In the lead up to his big night, Owen had made no secret of his admiration for the Presumed Innocent actor, as shown in a video shared by Netflix Tudum that highlighted the many times he expressed his interest in meeting Jake, before he got a surprise visit from him — and a thoughtful good luck charm.

As soon as the heartwarming clip hit social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section under Netflix's post and rave over it, with one writing: "Finally what was a dream became reality. Very nice gift from Jake. Good luck for future Owen," as others followed suit with: "I adore moments like this," and: "Owen's got great taste! What an inspiration Jake Gyllenhaal is for talented actors like Owen," as well as: "Both great actors! Hope to see them together in something sometime!"

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More