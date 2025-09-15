Watch: Emmys winner Owen Cooper left speechless as A-List idol surprises him mid-interview

Owen Cooper's Emmys weekend proved to be one he will never forget in more ways than one. On Sunday, September 14, the Adolescence break-out star, who is only 15 years old, made Emmys history as he became the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role in the Netflix hit, for which each episode was filmed in one continuous take. However, before his history-making moment, a surprise from none other than Jake Gyllenhaal also left him at a loss for words.

In the lead up to his big night, Owen had made no secret of his admiration for the Presumed Innocent actor, as shown in a video shared by Netflix Tudum that highlighted the many times he expressed his interest in meeting Jake, before he got a surprise visit from him — and a thoughtful good luck charm.

As soon as the heartwarming clip hit social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section under Netflix's post and rave over it, with one writing: "Finally what was a dream became reality. Very nice gift from Jake. Good luck for future Owen," as others followed suit with: "I adore moments like this," and: "Owen's got great taste! What an inspiration Jake Gyllenhaal is for talented actors like Owen," as well as: "Both great actors! Hope to see them together in something sometime!"