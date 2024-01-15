2024 Emmys winners: The Last Of Us, Ted Lasso and Succession - live updates

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here - four months after they were postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike - and TV's biggest stars have congregated at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, in downtown. Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and the casts of Succession, The White Lotus, The Bear and more were all in attendance, as TV fans eagerly await to see who will walk away with a trophy.
This year's nominations was a brilliant year for latino representation, with Pedro and Jenna both receiving nods in Drama and Comedy, respectively, and making them the first latino stars to land leading category nominations in 15 years.
Across all categories, HBO Max's Succession held this year’s top spot with 27 Emmy nominations, although it failed to pick up any at last week's Creative Arts ceremony; the 14 remaining nods sit across seven categories. The Last of Us received 24 nominations, and has already won eight, while The White Lotus picked up 23 - both also on HBO Max - and it has four so far.
Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso scooped two at the Creative Arts ceremony after receiving 21 nods; it can pick up six tonight.
Anthony Anderson will be hosting the ceremony, which will air live, coast to coast, on Fox on Monday, January 15 at 8/7c, and stream the following day on Hulu.
Keep checking more for updates on the winners and all the best moments...
Emmy Winners 2024
Outstanding drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
House of The Dragon
Succession
The Crown
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
Wednesday
The Bear
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-wan Kenobi
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borsten – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny, Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - BEEF
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - BEEF
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello - BEEF
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding reality/competition series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart