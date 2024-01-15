2024 Emmys winners: The Last Of Us, Ted Lasso and Succession - live updates

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here - four months after they were postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike - and TV's biggest stars have congregated at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, in downtown. Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, and the casts of Succession, The White Lotus, The Bear and more were all in attendance, as TV fans eagerly await to see who will walk away with a trophy.

This year's nominations was a brilliant year for latino representation, with Pedro and Jenna both receiving nods in Drama and Comedy, respectively, and making them the first latino stars to land leading category nominations in 15 years.

Will Jeremy Allen White walk away with an Emmy for The Bear?

Across all categories, HBO Max's Succession held this year’s top spot with 27 Emmy nominations, although it failed to pick up any at last week's Creative Arts ceremony; the 14 remaining nods sit across seven categories. The Last of Us received 24 nominations, and has already won eight, while The White Lotus picked up 23 - both also on HBO Max - and it has four so far.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso scooped two at the Creative Arts ceremony after receiving 21 nods; it can pick up six tonight.

Anthony Anderson will be hosting the ceremony, which will air live, coast to coast, on Fox on Monday, January 15 at 8/7c, and stream the following day on Hulu.

Keep checking more for updates on the winners and all the best moments...

Emmy Winners 2024

Outstanding drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

House of The Dragon

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series

Wednesday

The Bear

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-wan Kenobi

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borsten – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or TV movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny, Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - BEEF

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - BEEF

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello - BEEF

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding reality/competition series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart