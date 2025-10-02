This Morning star Ashley James' private family life off-camera

If you tune into This Morning, you may have seen Ashley James appearing alongside LBC's Nick Ferrari to debate the hard-hitting issues affecting people – especially women – today. Described as a woman with "many strings to her bow", according to her website, Ashley is famed for being a DJ, TV presenter, model, social commentator and empowerment coach, and has often drawn attention for her no-nonsense approach when speaking about the issues that matter to her. From her early career in television to becoming one of This Morning's most talked-about voices, here's everything you need to know about Ashley James' private family life off-camera.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Ashley attended the NTAs alongside her This Morning colleagues

Early beginnings in the modelling industry

Ashley's journey into the public eye started in the world of modelling – and it seems she was destined for stardom from a young age, winning the title of "Bonnie Baby of Northumberland" at just two years old. From there, the 38-year-old went on to feature in campaigns for major high street brands, including River Island, Oasis, Missguided and Spectrum. She later worked internationally, fronting a Cosmo hotel campaign in Las Vegas.

While her early career provided the springboard to future opportunities in television, Ashley has since spoken openly about the pressures of the modelling industry and how those formative years shaped her views on body image, self-worth and the media's portrayal of women. "I really don't want my daughter [Ada] to ever feel like she's not enough or to ever critique herself, especially when, you know, we can't change our body shape. Women are so much more than our bodies, and we should be learning how to respect ourselves and strength," Ashley told the Daily Mail.

WATCH: Ashley James revealed her pregnancy to HELLO! in 2020

TV career

From Northumberland to the sleek streets of London, Ashley first found TV fame on Channel 4's BAFTA Award-winning Made in Chelsea in 2012. From there, she broadened her screen presence with appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother: Year of the Woman in 2018 (where she reached the semi-finals), Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine, BBC News, Sky News, European News Hour and The Week.

She has also hosted the Hollyoaks spin-off series Slice of Summer, co-presented Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Emma Willis, reported backstage at The X Factor, and interviewed the likes of The Vamps and Henry Holland for The Clothes Show Live.

DJ Ashley

Alongside her television work, Ashley has established herself as a successful DJ, performing at major fashion events, festivals and charity galas, including Eva Longoria's Global Gift Foundation. Despite describing herself as a "dreadful" dancer (her words, not ours!), she's provided the soundtrack for The Glamour Awards, the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline launch and Cosmopolitan Fashion Fest, and has taken to the decks at UK festivals including Reading, Isle of Wight, Wireless, Citadel and Mighty Hoopla.

© Getty Images for Donutelier Ashley dj's during new store launch of Donutelier

Ashley's role on This Morning

In recent years, Ashley has become a familiar face on This Morning, often appearing alongside journalist Nick Ferrari to debate topical and often controversial issues. Her direct but thoughtful style has resonated with many viewers, and she isn't afraid to challenge stereotypes or push back on inflammatory rhetoric.

Her contributions have covered subjects including motherhood, social media, gender politics, relationships and government policy. She has also made headlines for her candid takes on personal topics, such as choosing to sleep separately from her partner for wellbeing, and calling for more compassion in public debate.

Activism

Ashley's media career goes hand in hand with her advocacy. Having been open about her past experiences with bullying, body dysmorphia and mental health, she uses her platform to champion topics such as self-acceptance, women's rights, online abuse and reproductive autonomy.

She has supported campaigns for PETA, Jeans for Genes and Choose Love, and frequently speaks out about issues including postpartum body image, domestic equality, IVF access, climate change and social media honesty. Her willingness to confront taboo subjects has made her a relatable and influential figure, particularly among mothers and young women.