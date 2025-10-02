Brenda Blethyn's 'iconic' new period drama role with House of Guinness star – see first look

Channel 4 has unveiled a first look at Brenda Blethyn in her latest role as "iconic" literary character Emma Harte in the upcoming adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford's classic novel, A Woman of Substance. The 79-year-old actress couldn't look more different to the trench-coat-wearing detective Vera Stanhope in ITV's detective drama, Vera, a role she played for 14 years. In a first look at the show, which is billed as a "revenge romp", Brenda oozes glamour in a long cream coat, sunglasses and a colourful scarf.

As a big Vera and Pride and Prejudice fan, I'm excited to see Brenda Blethyn take on the role of Emma Harte from Barbara Taylor Bradford's bestselling novel and global phenomenon. The BAFTA-winning actress is hugely talented and exceptionally versatile, and brings emotional depth and authenticity to every role. You know you're in safe hands when Brenda is on-screen, and A Woman of Substance is definitely going on my watchlist. Keep reading to find out more about the show.

© Channel 4/The Forge/Sam Taylor The drama is based on Barbara Taylor Bradford's bestselling novel A Woman of Substance What is A Woman of Substance about? The upcoming eight-part drama is based on Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE's multi-million bestselling novel A Woman of Substance and tells the story of Emma Harte, a housemaid turned mogul, daughter, mother, lover, fighter, and 20th-century feminist icon who refused to know her 'place', according to the synopsis. Brenda stars alongside Jessica Reynolds (House of Guinness, Kneecap) as two versions of Emma. The synopsis reads: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse. A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

© Channel 4/The Forge/Sam Taylor Jessica Reynolds also stars in the show Who leads the cast? Brenda stars alongside Jessica Reynolds as two versions of Emma. While Brenda is known for her roles in Vera, Saving Grace, Pride and Prejudice and more, Jessica's acting credits include Derry Girls, Kneecap and Outlander. The 27-year-old actress is currently starring in Netflix's latest period drama, House of Guinness, in the role of Christine O'Madden.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Will Mellor Who else stars in the series? The drama boasts an impressive cast of familiar faces, including Emmett J Scanlan (Kin, Mobland) as Adam Fairley, Lydia Leonard (The Mirror and The Light, Gentleman Jack) as Olivia Wainwright, Leanne Best (This City Is Ours) as Adele Fairley, Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom, Domina) as Edwin Fairley, Harry Cadby (In Flight, Everything Now) as Gerald Fairley and Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Line of Duty) as Jack Harte. Other cast members include Niall Wright (Hope Street, Slow Horses) as Mac, Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable, Doctor Who) as Frank Harte, Robert Wilfort (Gavin and Stacey, Wolf Hall) as Murgatroyd, Toby Regbo (Belgravia, A Discovery of Witches) as Jim Fairley, Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher, Ten Percent) as Priya Chandra, Sophie Bould (Call The Midwife, Sex Education) as Elizabeth Harte and Georgina Sadler (Silo, Boarders) as Polly.