Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: Lambeth Country Show tragedy survivors reveal extent of 'traumatic' injuries
Subscribe
Watch: Lambeth Country Show tragedy survivors reveal extent of 'traumatic' injuries

Watch: Lambeth Country Show tragedy survivors reveal extent of 'traumatic' injuries: 'we woke up weeks later'

Brockwell Park tragedy survivors Nick and Alison

Abby Allen
TV writer
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Survivors of the Lambeth Country Show tragedy have spoken out about the extent of their "traumatic" injuries following a terrifying funfair ride malfunction at Brockwell Park last June.

Nick and Alison Collins were critically injured when a funfair ride malfunctioned. "We were about to go home," Alison recalled on This Morning, before explaining they accepted spare ride tickets from a passer-by.

After getting strapped in, Alison said "Next thing we know, we wake up a few days – a few weeks later."

Alison and Nick appear in Netflix's Critical: Between Life and Death© Courtesy of Netflix
Alison and Nick appear in Netflix's Critical: Between Life and Death

Nick broke every bone in his face, suffered a neck and brain injury, and broke multiple ribs. A metal arm from the ride also pierced his stomach muscle.

Alison sustained a fractured skull, a broken arm, clavicle, finger and "pretty much every rib". Both were rushed to hospital, with Nick spending two months at St George's.

The couple's experience was caught on camera by Netflix, which was filming Critical: Between Life and Death, a documentary that's available to watch now. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More