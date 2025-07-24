Watch: Lambeth Country Show tragedy survivors reveal extent of 'traumatic' injuries: 'we woke up weeks later'

Survivors of the Lambeth Country Show tragedy have spoken out about the extent of their "traumatic" injuries following a terrifying funfair ride malfunction at Brockwell Park last June.

Nick and Alison Collins were critically injured when a funfair ride malfunctioned. "We were about to go home," Alison recalled on This Morning, before explaining they accepted spare ride tickets from a passer-by.

After getting strapped in, Alison said "Next thing we know, we wake up a few days – a few weeks later."

© Courtesy of Netflix Alison and Nick appear in Netflix's Critical: Between Life and Death

Nick broke every bone in his face, suffered a neck and brain injury, and broke multiple ribs. A metal arm from the ride also pierced his stomach muscle.

Alison sustained a fractured skull, a broken arm, clavicle, finger and "pretty much every rib". Both were rushed to hospital, with Nick spending two months at St George's.

The couple's experience was caught on camera by Netflix, which was filming Critical: Between Life and Death, a documentary that's available to watch now.