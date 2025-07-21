Woman who leaked that viral Coldplay video confesses how much money she made

The woman who captured that viral Coldplay concert video has revealed exactly how much money she made from the headline-grabbing moment – and it's not what you'd expect.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, Grace Springer, who filmed the now-infamous clip, spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary live from New Jersey at 5am.

"I was hoping to see myself on the big screen," she explained. "That's why my phone was out in the first place."

Since the concert, which happened on 16 July, the video has taken on a life of its own, garnering 120 million views at the time of writing.

However, despite the view count, Grace revealed she hasn't earned a penny.

"I've actually made no money from the video itself or the views," she said, after confirming she is not a part of the TikTok Creator Fund which means users can monetise content posted on the app.