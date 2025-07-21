Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: Woman who leaked Coldplay video confesses how much money she made
Watch: Woman who leaked Coldplay video confesses how much money she made

Woman who leaked that viral Coldplay video confesses how much money she made

Grace Springer attended the Coldplay concert with friends on 16 July

Abby Allen
TV writer
9 minutes ago
The woman who captured that viral Coldplay  concert video has revealed exactly how much money she made from the headline-grabbing moment – and it's not what you'd expect.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, Grace Springer, who filmed the now-infamous clip, spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary live from New Jersey at 5am.

"I was hoping to see myself on the big screen," she explained. "That's why my phone was out in the first place."

Since the concert, which happened on 16 July, the video has taken on a life of its own, garnering 120 million views at the time of writing.  

However, despite the view count, Grace revealed she hasn't earned a penny.

"I've actually made no money from the video itself or the views," she said, after confirming she is not a part of the TikTok Creator Fund which means users can monetise content posted on the app.

Grace Springer posted the video that went on to gain over 120 million views© Instagram
Grace Springer posted the video that went on to gain over 120 million views

Read More