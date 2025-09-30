Hollywood A-lister to front 'stunning' six-part BBC series – and it'll be quite 'the ride'

Fans of travel shows will no doubt want to tune in to Off Course, which will see Hollywood star Bill Murray travel around Ireland as he takes on some of the European country's best golf courses. The six-part series is inspired by Tom Coyne's best-selling book, A Course Called Ireland, and will see Bill join Tom, who is one of the star's long-time golfing friends. The Ghostbusters actor, 75, will also be joined by several of his celebrity friends, although these haven't yet been confirmed.

Speaking of the upcoming series, Bill said: "I started out caddying, and golf was the best education I ever received. Ireland feels like the right place to put all that to work. They've got this wonderful word there, 'craic', which means fun, but it means a lot of other things. A lot of good things and this show will be about us finding it."

HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film editor, Nicky Morris, shared her excitement for the series, saying: "While I'm not a huge follower of golf, I'm really excited for this one. The series, which promises humour, heart and adventure, sounds like much more than just a show for golf fans, as Hollywood icon Bill Murray goes back to his Irish roots on a trip across the island's beautiful courses. I can't wait to join Bill on this adventure, which will no doubt be an entertaining watch."

Also commenting on the series was Eddie Doyle, BBC Northern Ireland's head of content commissioning, who shared: "We're thrilled that this series promises stunning scenery and beautiful golf courses, couple this with the wit and charm of Bill and his friends and the series promises to be joyful viewing for audiences."

Catherine Catton, the BBC's head of factual entertainment commissioning and events, added: "This is a series full of humour, heart and adventure, set against some of the most beautiful backdrops imaginable – and we can't wait for audiences to come along for the ride with Bill."

The series is being produced by Stellify Media, an independent production company who are behind major documentaries, including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question, a series that examined the best moments of the iconic British show, including interviews with contestants who had managed to win the jackpot.

© Getty Images Bill is a keen golfer

Skydance Sports is also involved in the series. The US production company focuses on sports dramas, both factual and scripted, including Good Rivals, Kelce and The Kingdom, a documentary that followed the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, featuring stars like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.