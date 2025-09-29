Shetland and Endeavour stars join BBC's 'epic' crime series Vigil season three

Filming is officially underway for BBC's hit crime drama Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie – and season three has welcomed an impressive list of new cast members, including stars of Shetland, Dept. Q, Happy Valley and more. First airing in 2021, season one followed DCI Amy Silva as she investigated a murder on a navy submarine in Scotland, while season two, which aired in 2023, centered around a deadly drone attack. The upcoming series introduces a brand-new murder mystery that takes the team to a remote Arctic research station. With production underway in Svalbard and Scotland, here's everything you need to know about the new series – including the star-studded names joining the cast.

Not only is it from the producers behind Line of Duty, but it's also packed with twists and a simmering sense of unease that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are the perfect detective duo, and as one of the UK's most successful dramas of the decade, the new season is set to be unmissable.

© Instagram/BBC Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre

Who are the new faces joining Vigil season 3?

While the new season sees the return of some familiar faces, there's a whole host of new names joining the line-up. These include Steven Miller (Dept. Q, Shetland), Killian Coyle (Shetland, Endeavour) and Derek Riddell (Industry, Happy Valley). They're joined by Jeppe Beck Laursen (The Last, The Trip), Tornike Gogrichiani (Extraction 2, Drops of God), Benjamin Wainwright (Maigret, Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Artur Zai Barrera (The Old Man, Lucky), Jordan Duvigneau (Mood, Stolen Girl), Kaisa Hammarlund (Hijack, Grace), Adam Fidusiewicz (FBI International, A Gentleman in Moscow) and Naomi Yang (Under Salt Marsh, Wolfe).

Steven Miller (Dept. Q, Shetland), Killian Coyle (Shetland, Endeavour) and Derek Riddell (Industry, Happy Valley) join the new series

Rounding out the exciting new cohort are Eric Godon (In Bruges, Anna), Conor Berry (Karen Pirie, Schemers), Amy Manson (Rebus, Bodies), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows, The Balled of a Small Player), Steven Cree (All of You, Heads of State), Alma Prelec (Secret Service, Fifteen Love) Dawn Sievewright (Undertow, Shetland) and Shereen Cutkelvin (Summerwater, Crime).

Who are the returning cast members?

The newcomers will be in safe hands as they join the brilliant Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, returning as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre. Meanwhile, Gary Lewis (Franklin, A Thousand Blows) is set to reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Robertson, as well as Dominic Mafham (Little Disasters, Killing Eve) as Sir Ian Downing and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell, Outlander) as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten's daughter.

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Vigil has been one of the most successful dramas from the BBC

What to expect from Vigil season 3

Once again led by DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, the new season takes them to "a remote Arctic research station," where "a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead." The synopsis continues: "Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

© BBC/Mark Mainz Filming is officially underway in Svalbard

What have the cast and crew said about the new season?

Speaking about the new season, Suranne Jones said: "I can't wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride." Meanwhile, Rose Leslie added: "I can't wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"

© World Productions/Mark Mainz Suranne and Romola Garai as Amy Silva and Eliza Russell in season 2

As for what viewers can expect from the new season, Writer Tom Edge said: "This series grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow's world: melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits." Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, added: "We are thrilled to be kicking off filming series three of Vigil with Suranne and Rose in the epic arctic landscapes of Svalbard and welcome our most multinational cast to date, as well as featuring new and established Scottish talent."