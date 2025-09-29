BBC's 6-part mystery thriller with Happy Valley star is your next must-watch

Calling all murder mystery fans! BBC's new thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue landed on BBC iPlayer over the weekend – and it might just be your next must-watch. The six-part drama, starring Happy Valley's Adam Long and Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney, follows a Lost-esque plot in which a group of plane passengers crash in the Mexican jungle. While nine people initially survive, they soon begin to die in strange and disturbing ways – and it quickly becomes clear that someone wants them dead. Created by Anthony Horowitz, the series premiered on MGM+ earlier this year and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is the ideal watch for Agatha Christie lovers. Not only is it penned by Anthony Horowitz – a master of mystery and suspense – but it also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney and Happy Valley's Adam Long. Read on for everything you need to know about the new series.

© BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón The surviving passengers realise someone wants them dead What to expect from Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue Billed as a "strikingly original and taut" drama with a "jaw-dropping" twist, the story begins when a light aircraft carrying a small group of passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle. The official synopsis continues: "Everyone survives, but then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways and very soon they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead.

WATCH: Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue Trailer

© BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón Will & Grace star Eric McCormack plays Kevin "As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. "The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed."

© BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney plays Lisa Who stars in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue? The show features an impressive ensemble cast, including Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Lydia Wilson (The Swarm), Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist), Adam Long (Happy Valley) and Jan Le (The Capture).



© BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón Jan Le plays Amy What have critics said about Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue? Following its BBC debut on 26 September, critics were quick to praise the six-part thriller. In its five-star review, The Guardian wrote: "I don't know that anything has given me greater or purer joy this year. Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is unabashed nonsense, without a trace of cynicism or guile in a world stuffed to bursting with both. I offer my undying allegiance to its Agatha Christie-meets-Lost shenanigans."

© BBC/© Eleventh Hour Films Limited 2025. All Rights Reserved/Cristina Ríos Bordón Happy Valley star Adam Long plays Dan Meanwhile, Decider penned: "In Nine Bodies, it's the suspicion and what's left unsaid among its plane crash survivors that has us hanging with them in their jungle clearing," while Globe and Mail added: "Bestselling suspense author Anthony Horowitz is behind the show – and while his dialogue can sound a bit flat, his mystery craft mostly makes up for it. I'm hooked after two episodes."

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer now.