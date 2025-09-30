Viewers binge-watching 'brilliant' returning drama hailed as 'best BBC show'

The BBC's smash-hit police drama, Blue Lights, returned to screens on Monday night, and viewers wasted no time binge-watching the highly anticipated third season. The Belfast-based crime series follows three rookie police officers, Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff), as they navigate the acute pressures of policing the streets of Northern Ireland's capital. Season three sees the trio, who are now two years into the job, delve into the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.

I'm a huge fan of police dramas, and Blue Lights is without a doubt one of the best to hit the small screen in the last few years. With high-stakes drama, edge-of-your-seat action scenes, and a dynamic blend of characters that immediately have viewers emotionally invested, this brilliant police drama is definitely one to add to your watchlist, particularly for Line of Duty fans. Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the new season.

© BBC/Two Cities Television Siân Brooke stars as Grace Ellis

What have viewers said about Blue Lights season three?

Taking to social media following the season three premiere, viewers hailed the series as "brilliant" and one of the BBC's best shows. One person penned: "Brilliant first episode. Tempted to binge-watch the series rather than watch weekly," while another added: "Blue Lights proving - yet again - to be right up there as one of the very best programmes on British TV. What an opening episode - so good to have it back."

© BBC/Two Cities Television Viewers praised the series three premiere of the hit BBC police show

Others headed over to BBC iPlayer to binge-watch the series. One person wrote: "I watched the first three episodes of #bluelights on @BBCiPlayer today. It hardly needs saying that it was amazing and didn't disappoint, but I need to collect myself emotionally before watching the rest of it," while another is already looking forward to season four: "Binge-watched series 3 of Blue Lights in half a day, as I do every series. Gutted as now I have to wait. Roll on series 4! #bluelights."

WATCH: The trailer for Blue Lights

What happens in Blue Lights season 3?

In season three, response officers Grace, Annie, and Tommy have become accustomed to life in the police force, having served for two years. But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime, according to the synopsis. It continues: "The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

© BBC/Two Cities Television Katherine Devlin plays Annie in the popular drama

All episodes of Blue Lights are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.