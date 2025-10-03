Meet Steve Coogan's family: From famous brothers to daughter who 'kept him sane'

Steve Coogan's most famous character is making his highly anticipated return to the screen in the brand-new BBC comedy, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge). The six-part series is set to air on Friday, 3 October, and will see the comedian take a deeper dive into mental health issues that affect people all over the United Kingdom, but with his classic Alan Partridge twist. After a four-year break from the character, fans are thrilled at his return. Steve may have been in the spotlight for 30 years now, but how much do you know about his family life and relationships? Scroll down to find out everything about Steve Coogan, from his famous siblings to his beloved daughter…

Steve Coogan's family

It may come as a surprise to some fans that the 59-year-old is not actually the only famous Coogan! Coming from a large family with five sons and one daughter, he actually has two other siblings who have made a name for themselves in the spotlight: his older brother, Martin, and younger brother, Brendan.

© Dave Tonge, Getty Martin Coogan was in the indie-rock band, The Mock Turtles

Martin Coogan, 64, is a musician and radio presenter who was formerly the lead singer of the rock band, The Mock Turtles, who were behind the hit 1991 song 'Can You Dig It?'. Their younger brother, Brendan, 55, was a household name on TV and radio, working on Top Gear in the late 1990s and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Steve Coogan's relationship history

Though he has been in multiple high-profile relationships, the comedian has only been married once: he tied the knot with British socialite Caroline Hickman in 2002. The two remained married for three years, separating in 2005.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Steve Coogan was married to Caroline Hickman from 2002 until 2005

Steve later went on to date British-born American actress China Chow between 2007 and 2010, and dated glamour model Elle Basey, whom he met while guest editing Loaded magazine, between 2011 and 2014. In February 2019, it was reported that he had begun a romance with TV presenter Melanie Sykes; the two were linked for ten months before going their separate ways.

Typically, the Alan Partridge creator has kept his love life away from the spotlight, especially in recent years, so it is not currently known whether or not he is in a relationship.

Does Steve Coogan have children?

Steve shares one daughter, 28-year-old Clare, with a solicitor named Anna Cole, with whom he had a four-year relationship. Speaking to The Guardian in 2016 about his relationship with his daughter, he revealed: "Becoming a father to my daughter Clare is the most important relationship of my life. At the time, I probably wasn't ready to become a father because of the instability of my existence."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Steve Coogan and his daughter Claire at the 2019 BAFTAs

He continued: "I'd had lots of personal problems and went through some difficult times. Clare was the one authentic part of my life that kept me sane. She's 19 now and has a good heart. I see in her someone with a sense of fairness, kindness and humour, which she gets from her mother – and I hope from me."

Clare works as a food styling assistant in London and has over 42,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos of her delicious-looking creations. She has been romantically linked to Jamie Demetriou, best known for his BAFTA-winning Channel 4 comedy, Stath Lets Flats, recently taking to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.