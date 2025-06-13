The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea issues apology amid 'secret' project away from BBC show

Dominic Chinea has announced that he is stepping back from The Repair Shop.

The 38-year-old shared the news with his followers on YouTube.

He teased a secret new TV show

Dominic revealed that he is working on a new TV project. He asked fans to keep the details to themselves.

Speaking to his YouTube subscribers, he said: "The reason for getting that — which is secret information, so keep it between yourselves — is that I'm working on a new TV show. I'm really excited about it."

He went on: "It's an awesome project and we're just getting started on it, and it's so exciting already. It's going really well. I can't wait to be able to share more with you — and we're going to be driving around in a Defender, if I can get it fixed."

He recently bought a Land Rover Defender

Dominic showed off his new vehicle in a recent video. He explained: "Some of you may have seen in last week's video that I've gone and got myself a new (Land Rover) Defender."

He continued: "It is a TD5 2000, I think 2001, long 110 long bed pickup. It's in the workshop on axle stands with the bonnet open because it's broken. I was not expecting it to be a project."

He said the Defender will feature in the new show.

He apologised for revealing too much

Dominic said he may have shared more than he was meant to. He joked: "And that is probably going to get me into trouble. So apologies to anyone watching who is now probably texting me to say, 'You're not allowed to say any of that.'"

He added: "It's really exciting, I think you're going to love it. So far it has gone really well." Dominic has not confirmed when the new show will air.

He first joined The Repair Shop in 2017

Dominic is known for his metalwork skills on the popular BBC show. He has been a regular fixture since 2017.

Fans have watched him restore everything from rusted signs to delicate ornaments. He has become a firm favourite among viewers for his calm manner and attention to detail.

He is still working with co-stars

Although he is stepping back from the main series, Dominic is still involved in other related projects. He is set to appear alongside co-star Will Kirk in a new collaboration.

The pair will join a team of masons working to restore the stonework at York Minster. That project is not part of his secret TV series. Despite Dominic’s reduced role, The Repair Shop is still airing weekly.

The show returns on Tuesday 11 June at 8 pm on BBC One.