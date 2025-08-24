John Craven's private life behind the camera – including marriage of 50 years to his 'rock'

Journalist John Craven has long established himself as a household name in the TV world. Having first appeared on the BBC's children's news programme Newsround in 1972, the 85-year-old has since enjoyed more than four decades on our screens, fronting shows including Countryfile, Beat the Brain and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop. But while many know him for celebrating the British countryside on Countryfile, viewers may be curious about what John's life is like away from the cameras. Read on to find out, including details of his marriage of over 50 years.
John worked on Newsround throughout the 1980s
A long career
Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, in 1940, John developed a passion for journalism at an early age. According to BBC's Countryfile, the presenter "used to sit in the kitchen and read out the articles in the Yorkshire Evening Post like a newscaster for his parents."
Beginning his career in print journalism, John worked his way up the ladder, writing for the Yorkshire Post before moving to the BBC and setting up in Bristol in 1970. From 1972 to 1989, John worked on Newsround, where he presented over 3,000 episodes, before moving on to Countryfile in 1989. The star recently celebrated 35 years on the flagship show, making him its longest-serving presenter.
John with his daughter Victoria
Outside of work, John enjoys travelling and has been to more than 80 countries – although his favourite rural place resides in the UK, in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales. When he's not filming, John enjoys a quieter life in Oxfordshire, where he's lived for many years with his wife. The pair also share two daughters, Emma and Victoria, and are proud grandparents to their children.
You may also like
John and his wife Marilyn in 1996
John's wife and 'rock', Marilyn
The Countryfile presenter reportedly met his wife sometime before 1970, when John was working at the BBC and Marilyn was a production secretary on its regional programme Look North. While the pair lead a fairly private life, they've enjoyed over 50 years together.
John has been presenting Countryfile for over 35 years
In 2019, John told the Daily Mail: "She keeps me grounded. She's been my rock. Without being too soppy, she was always there for me, which is the main thing in my business because it can be precarious."
No signs of slowing down
Despite his long career, John said he has no intention to slow down. Speaking on BBC's The One Show last year, the presenter said: "I don’t really like being called a legend because, yeah, I’m getting on a bit, but I still feel quite useful." When asked about why he thinks he's had such enduring success, John replied: "I think it’s because I’m regarded as almost a friend. To this day, people come up to me and say, 'Thank you for being part of my childhood. Thanks for telling me what was happening in the world.'"
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories