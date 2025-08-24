John Craven's private life behind the camera – including marriage of 50 years to his 'rock'

John worked on Newsround throughout the 1980s

Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, in 1940, John developed a passion for journalism at an early age. According to BBC's Countryfile, the presenter "used to sit in the kitchen and read out the articles in the Yorkshire Evening Post like a newscaster for his parents."

Beginning his career in print journalism, John worked his way up the ladder, writing for the Yorkshire Post before moving to the BBC and setting up in Bristol in 1970. From 1972 to 1989, John worked on Newsround, where he presented over 3,000 episodes, before moving on to Countryfile in 1989. The star recently celebrated 35 years on the flagship show, making him its longest-serving presenter.