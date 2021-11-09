Stath Lets Flats: meet the cast of season three Find out who stars in the critically-acclaimed sitcom

Stath Lets Flats made a very welcome return to Channel 4 with the release of its highly-anticipated third season at the end of October.

The BAFTA-winning comedy follows an incompetent and chaotic lettings agent who works at his father’s company in North London and consistently fails in his work and love life.

The show picks up where it left off at the end of season two, with Stath an expectant father and the family letting agency in jeopardy.

Jamie Demetriou - Stath

Jamie Demetriou plays the titular character of Stath in season three. Viewers may recognise Jamie from the smash-hit BBC comedy-drama Fleabag in which he played the character Bus Rodent.

Since then, Jamie has featured in major films such as Paddington 2 and Disney’s Cruella.

Jamie plays the titular character Stath

Natasia Demetriou - Sophie

Jamie’s sister Natasia also returns to play Stath’s sister Sophie in the sitcom series. Natasia is best known for her role as Nadja, a Greek Romani vampire in the critically-acclaimed horror-comedy series What We Do in the Shadows.

She also appeared as the flirtatious makeup artist Tiff in the second season of This Time with Alan Partridge.

Natasia plays Stath's sister Sophie

Al Roberts - Al

Al Roberts plays the painfully shy yet oddly charming Michael & Eagle employee Al, who is obsessed with Stath’s sister Sophie. Viewers may recognise Al from the BBC sitcom King Gary or the romantic Netflix series Feel Good.

Viewers may recognise Al from the BBC sitcom King Gary

Christos Stergioglou - Vasos

Christos Stergioglou returns as Stath’s eccentric father Vasos. Christos has appeared in many Greek drama films over the course of his career, including Dogtooth which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 83rd Academy Awards.

Vasos is played by Christos Stergioglou

Katy Wix - Carole

Katy Wix, who plays Carole in the series, is best known for her television roles in the BBC sitcoms Not Going Out and Ghosts. As well as playing Sarah Ferguson in Channel 4’s The Windsors, Katy has appeared in other comedy series such as Outnumbered, Miranda and Absolutely Fabulous.

Katy is known for her work in sitcoms Not Going Out and Ghosts

Kiell Smith-Bynoe - Dean

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who plays disillusioned lettings agent Dean, is known for playing a lead role in the BBC sitcom Ghosts. Kiell has also appeared in the comedy-dramas Man Like Mobeen and Enterprice.

Kiell plays disillusioned lettings agent Dean

Ellie White - Katia

Ellie White plays Sophie’s best friend and Stath’s love interest Katia in the comedy series. Viewers may recognise her from her role as Princess Beatrice of York in Channel 4’s spoof royal comedy The Windsors.

Ellie plays Sophie's best friend Katia

