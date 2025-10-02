Watch: This Morning guest details how she overcame 'terrifying' experience with stalker

Thursday's episode of This Morning featured Grace, a woman who endured extreme stalking at the hands of a man she once worked with. Joined by her partner, Daryl, Grace sat down with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard to share how she survived the terrifying ordeal. She explained that she had maintained a strictly professional relationship with the man, and only gave him her number for a work-related reason. What followed were relentless messages that escalated until he discovered her address and eventually broke into her home.

Grace's stalker

Grace revealed that she went into a "dissociative state" to cope. "I thought there was only one inevitable end that was going to happen," she admitted. Although she went to the police, the advice she received wasn't helpful, so she and Daryl decided to take matters into their own hands. Their strategy? "Record, record, record."

How they caught the stalker

Approaching the situation from a "detective point of view," Grace said they filmed everything they could. They installed a Ring doorbell, which captured the stalker entering her house and stealing her journal. After gathering a mountain of evidence, they presented it to the police, and the man was eventually convicted. Despite the conviction, Grace confessed: "I'll have to worry about him forever."

Grace and Daryl's story is now the focus of Channel 4's latest documentary, Catching My Stalker, which is available to watch now.

The synopsis reads: "This gripping documentary tells the true story of a young woman, Grace, who became the object of obsession for a dangerous and relentless stalker. Faced with the reality that he would never stop, Grace and her boyfriend Daryl went to the police, but they soon realised the chilling truth: no one was coming to save them, the police couldn't stop him. Their only choice was to take matters into their own hands. They needed evidence, so they pressed record, filming everything.

"Armed with their devices, a doorbell camera and Grace's true crime obsession, this suburban couple caught their stalker in the act. Their evidence gathering led to the capture and conviction of a man who refused to accept reality. Through intimate interviews with Grace, Daryl, and those closest to them, this film explores the psychological impact of being hunted – and not feeling believed by the authorities. Exclusive access to their own chilling evidence – obsessive messages, voice notes, doorbell camera footage, and police bodycam – drives the story forward in real time."