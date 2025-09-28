I'm a TV writer – these are the 5 shows on my watch list this week

The new series sees the return of Siân Brooke and Martin McCann

The critically acclaimed Belfast-set crime drama is back, and this time, the stakes seem even higher. Season three of Blue Lights picks up after the explosive events of the second series, with Grace, Annie and Tommy now finding their footing as frontline response officers. Expect gripping tension, high-stakes action and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with life under the blue lights. If you loved the first two seasons, you're in for a treat.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris is a huge fan of the show. She said: "This fast-paced crime drama, in my opinion, is the best police series to be released in the last few years and well and truly fills the Line of Duty-shaped hole left in my viewing schedule. Packed with high-stakes drama, unbearable tension and a dynamic blend of characters that immediately have you emotionally invested, this authentic police drama is well worth watching. If you haven't caught up on the first two seasons, now is the time!"

Blue Lights returns to BBC One at 9pm on Monday 29 September.