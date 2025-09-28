I'm a TV writer – these are the 5 shows on my watch list this week

It's that time of the week again when we save you the hassle of scrolling endlessly through the TV guide and instead bring you our handpicked recommendations. September has already delivered a stack of standout releases – from ITV's The Hack and Netflix's House of Guinness to Apple TV+'s Slow Horses and Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small. But the good news is, there's still plenty more stellar TV landing this week. From the return of a beloved BBC crime drama to a heartfelt documentary and a brand-new Disney+ comedy, here are the top five shows on my watch list this week.
The new series sees the return of Siân Brooke and Martin McCann
Blue Lights
The critically acclaimed Belfast-set crime drama is back, and this time, the stakes seem even higher. Season three of Blue Lights picks up after the explosive events of the second series, with Grace, Annie and Tommy now finding their footing as frontline response officers. Expect gripping tension, high-stakes action and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with life under the blue lights. If you loved the first two seasons, you're in for a treat.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris is a huge fan of the show. She said: "This fast-paced crime drama, in my opinion, is the best police series to be released in the last few years and well and truly fills the Line of Duty-shaped hole left in my viewing schedule. Packed with high-stakes drama, unbearable tension and a dynamic blend of characters that immediately have you emotionally invested, this authentic police drama is well worth watching. If you haven't caught up on the first two seasons, now is the time!"
Blue Lights returns to BBC One at 9pm on Monday 29 September.
Glen Powell stars as Russ
Chad Powers
From creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty, Heels), this new comedy centres on a former college quarterback who goes undercover to reclaim the spotlight. According to the synopsis, "Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish."
Glen Powell is without a doubt one of Hollywood's busiest and most versatile actors at the moment, and his lead performance in Chad Powers is not to be missed. Plus, with Michael Waldron – the creator of Loki – at the helm, viewers won't be disappointed.
Watch Chad Powers on Disney+ from Tuesday 30 September.
The documentary follows Ozzy's last years before his passing
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home
Offering an intimate look at the Osbourne's life, this candid documentary follows Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as they prepare to leave their life in Los Angeles and return to the UK.
Promising to show fans "a moving portrait of one of the world's most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history", the emotional film charts the final chapter of Ozzy's life, exploring their 43-year marriage, his health battles and the true meaning of coming home.
Watch Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 2 October.
Prince William and Eugene Levy in the third season of The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy remains one of television's most charmingly reluctant globetrotters. In this week's episode of The Reluctant Traveler season three, viewers will see him exploring the grounds of Windsor Castle with none other than the Prince of Wales.
As well as Prince William, the Schitt's Creek star meets an impressive lineup of familiar faces, including Canadian singer Michael Bublé, his daughter and co-star Sarah Levy, K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.
Episode 4, Living the Royal Life in the UK, drops on Apple TV+ on Friday 3 October.
Charlie Hunnam plays Ed Gein
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
True-crime fans, this one's for you. The third instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's biographical crime anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, explores the chilling real-life case of the serial killer whose crimes inspired The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Billed as the "most harrowing installment yet", the series promises to show how "monsters aren't born – they're made… by us."
Website Editor Kate Thomas is particularly excited for this one. She said: "The countdown is on for the new season of Monster, and I can't wait. Ryan Murphy is one of my favourite showrunners, and even though American Horror Story has been losing its edge in recent years, Monster has filled the gap. I'm a big fan of true-crime horror that's both creepy and violent, and this anthology series definitely delivers. The debut season with Evan Peters, in particular, was a standout."
Monster: The Ed Gein Story lands on Netflix on Friday 3 October.
