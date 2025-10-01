5 must-watch crime shows to binge if you love Blue Lights

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Eric Shango as Danny

If there's one person who knows how to ace a crime drama, it's Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in Trigger Point. The two-season series follows bomb disposal officer Lana Washington (played by Vicky), who has been hardened by her years on the frontline. Things take a traumatic turn when she and her colleague Joel are tasked with uncovering who is behind a series of terrorist attacks in London.

"Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign," the synopsis reads.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatively targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds, how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

With season three due to arrive very soon, now is the perfect time to tune in if you haven't already watched this (literally) explosive series.