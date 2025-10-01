5 must-watch crime shows to binge if you love Blue Lights

BBC's hit crime drama Blue Lights returned to screens on Monday, bringing viewers back to the gritty streets of Belfast as the officers navigate the complexities of policing in Northern Ireland. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm a huge fan of police dramas, and Blue Lights is without a doubt one of the best to hit the small screen in the last few years. With high-stakes drama, edge-of-your-seat action scenes, and a dynamic blend of characters that immediately have viewers emotionally invested, this brilliant police drama is definitely one to add to your watchlist, particularly for Line of Duty fans." But what if you've already binged the two seasons available on BBC iPlayer? Here, we round up five must-watch crime dramas to binge if you love Blue Lights…
Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Eric Shango as Danny
Trigger Point (ITVX)
If there's one person who knows how to ace a crime drama, it's Line of Duty star Vicky McClure in Trigger Point. The two-season series follows bomb disposal officer Lana Washington (played by Vicky), who has been hardened by her years on the frontline. Things take a traumatic turn when she and her colleague Joel are tasked with uncovering who is behind a series of terrorist attacks in London.
"Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign," the synopsis reads.
"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatively targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds, how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"
With season three due to arrive very soon, now is the perfect time to tune in if you haven't already watched this (literally) explosive series.
Martin Freeman plays Chris
The Responder (BBC iPlayer)
You know you're in for a gripping watch when Martin Freeman is on screen – and BBC's Liverpool-set series is a must-watch for police drama fans. Written by former Merseyside Police officer Tony Schumacher, the show draws on his real-life experiences, which attest to its authenticity and impact.
Much like Blue Lights, the series reflects the emotional extremes of life on the front lines of policing. The synopsis continues: "The Responder follows Chris Carson (Martin Freeman), a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.
"Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."
With a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say The Responder was a hit with critics – and a testament to Tony's depiction of real police life.
Richard Flood and Acushla-Tara Kupe in The Gone
The Gone (BBC iPlayer)
Like Blue Lights, this powerful drama is partly set in Ireland and follows Dublin detective Theo Richter, who teams up with Māori detective Diana Huia to investigate the disappearance of a young couple in New Zealand.
But when secrets from the pair's seemingly perfect lives are unearthed, the detectives must work together as suspicion grows that the case could be linked to a string of historical murders.
Not only does The Gone uniquely merge Irish and New Zealand culture in a way rarely seen in crime dramas, but lead actors Richard Flood and Acushla-Tara Kupe deliver brilliant, grounded performances. As The Guardian's four-star review put it: "It's the rich, warm characters that make this thriller so compelling."
Sarah Lancashire plays copper Catherine
Happy Valley (BBC iPlayer)
If you've never had the pleasure of tuning into this epic three-season crime drama, consider this your official call to action. You know you're in safe hands when Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax) is in charge of a script – and Happy Valley is one of her finest works.
Set in the gritty Calder Valley in West Yorkshire, the series follows no-nonsense police sergeant Catherine Cawood. While still recovering from the suicide of her daughter, Catherine becomes obsessed with confronting Tommy Lee Royce, the man who raped her daughter.
This one is a favourite of HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris, who said: "Sally Wainwright is an excellent storyteller. She created, in my opinion, one of the best crime dramas of all time with Happy Valley, which follows grieving mother and police officer, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (brilliantly portrayed by Sarah Lancashire), as she comes to terms with the loss of her daughter Becky and navigates her intense loathing of Tommy Lee Royce, the man she belives responsible for Becky's death. This funny and brutal drama is a must-watch."
Sean Bean stars alongside Sheltand's Julie Graham in This City is Ours
This City Is Ours (BBC iPlayer)
With Sean Bean at the helm of any TV show, you know you're in safe hands – and his performance as Ronnie in This City Is Ours is not to be missed.
Another crime drama set in Liverpool, this eight-parter follows organised crime member Michael Kavanagh, whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with Diana.
The official synopsis continues: "For years, together with his friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine into the city and beyond, directly from Colombia. But when a shipment goes missing, he knows their kingdom is under attack.
"This City explores what happens when Ronnie's son Jamie (Jack McMullen) decides he wants to inherit their kingdom and that there is no longer a place for Michael at the table. Both Michael and Jamie have bold ideas to modernise the gang, and they will battle for control of it. But Michael's biggest battle will be to save the woman he loves and the child he has always wanted."
With such a stacked cast, it's no surprise that this show garnered a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes – and with season two on the way, now's the chance to catch up!
