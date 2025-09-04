5 true-crime dramas to binge right now if you loved I Fought the Law

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 true-crime dramas to binge if you loved I Fought the Law
From Mr Bates vs The Post Office to Four Lives, there are the five unmissable dramas to watch next if you're looking to fill the true-crime void

SHERIDAN SMITH as Sarah in Four Lives© BBC/ITV Studios/Ben Blackall/Matt Burlem
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
If ITV's I Fought the Law, starring Sheridan Smith, captivated you with its compelling portrayal of Ann Ming's 15-year battle with the criminal system, then you're in luck. We've curated a list of five true-crime drama shows that offer similar suspense, twists and real-life storytelling as the hit ITV show. From murder mysteries to courtroom battles and intense criminal investigations, these dramas will keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat as they dive deep into the world of crime and justice.

1/5

SHERIDAN SMITH as Sarah in Four Lives© BBC/ITV Studios/Ben Blackall

Sheridan Smith stars as justice-seeker Sarah in Four Lives

Four Lives

If you're fresh off your I Fought the Law binge and can't get enough of Sheridan Smith, this one's for you. Sheridan plays Sarah Sak, the real-life mother of Anthony Walgate – and her performance is unforgettable.

This three-part BBC drama tells the devastating true story of the "Grindr Killer", with Stephen Merchant taking a chilling turn as Stephen Port, a man who lured young men through a dating app before murdering them. 

Just like in I Fought the Law, the drama charts the flawed investigation conducted by police, and the families' battle to uncover the truth about what had happened to victims Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. 

WATCH: Four Lives Official Trailer

2/5

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson© Â©2021 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. ,Sky

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

The Staircase

The stacked cast of this one speaks for itself: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner and Parker Posey. Need I go on?

This true-crime drama is based on the real-life case of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, after she was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home in North Carolina. 

Kathleen's death kick-starts a 16-year legal battle full of revelations about Michael's personal life that throw the case into chaos. 

"As the years drag on, Michael and his children fight for justice – and each other – as doubts begin creeping into this once picture-perfect family," concludes the synopsis. 

3/5

brunette woman walking through crowd of people with cameras© Disney/Andrea Miconi

Grace Van Patten is fantastic as Amanda

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Inspired by one of the most talked-about criminal cases in recent memory, this gripping Disney+ drama retells the story of Amanda Knox, the American student accused of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher while studying abroad in Italy.

Executive produced by Amanda Knox herself, the show charts the 15-year fight to clear her name amid a vicious media storm and judicial chaos. 

Drawing on Amanda's own personal experiences, the synopsis continues: "The result is both a nuanced tale about media bias and a testament to courage, hope and forgiveness. It's the infamous story… you only thought you knew."

I've been hooked on The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ever since it landed on Disney+. Grace Van Patten is fantastic as Amanda, and Sharon Horgan's harrowing portrayal of Amanda's concerned mother, Edda, makes it an emotional watch.

4/5

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office© ITV STUDIOS

Toby Jones brings Alan Bates's story to life

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

If you haven't yet tuned into ITV's "biggest new drama in over a decade", then now's your chance. 

As well as dramatising one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, Mr Bates vs The Post Office reignited the campaign for justice nearly 25 years on, according to ITV

The four-part true-crime drama explores the shocking story of sub-postmaster Alan Bates (played by Toby Jones), who was wrongfully accused of theft after a mysterious computer error led to discrepancies in the Post Office's accounts. 

The show follows the long and difficult legal battle he – and hundreds of others – faced, shedding light on the failings of both the justice system and the Post Office. 

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Mr Bates vs The Post Office is the ultimate demonstration of the power of television. The show's cultural impact is undeniable, making headlines all over again and reigniting conversation and outrage across the nation. If you've not seen this one yet, it's definitely worth watching."

5/5

O.J. Simpson (R) consults with friend Robert Kardashian (C) and Alvin Michelson (L), the attorney representing Kardashian, during a hearing about Kardashian taking the witness stand in the O.J. Simpson murder case 03 May in Los Angeles. The prosecution wants to call Kardashian to the witness stand to question him on missing bags that O.J. Simpson took on his flight to Chicago on the night of the murders© Getty

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

I admit, I was reluctant that this one would live up to the hype when it first came out, but David Schwimmer's Emmy-nominated performance as Robert Kardashian makes it a must-watch.

This 10-parter dives into the infamous murder trial of O. J. Simpson, who was accused of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1994. 

Based on the book The Run Of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin, the synopsis continues: "the series explores the chaotic, behind-the-scenes dealings and manoeuvring on both sides of the case, and how a combination of the prosecution's over-confidence, the defence's shrewdness, and the Los Angeles Police Department's incendiary history with the city's African-American community, gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt."

With stellar performances, including Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, John Travolta as defence attorney Robert Shapiro and Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark, this is one of the most compelling dramatisations of a true crime case.

