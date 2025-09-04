5 true-crime dramas to binge right now if you loved I Fought the Law

Sheridan Smith stars as justice-seeker Sarah in Four Lives

If you're fresh off your I Fought the Law binge and can't get enough of Sheridan Smith, this one's for you. Sheridan plays Sarah Sak, the real-life mother of Anthony Walgate – and her performance is unforgettable.

This three-part BBC drama tells the devastating true story of the "Grindr Killer", with Stephen Merchant taking a chilling turn as Stephen Port, a man who lured young men through a dating app before murdering them.

Just like in I Fought the Law, the drama charts the flawed investigation conducted by police, and the families' battle to uncover the truth about what had happened to victims Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.