5 true-crime dramas to binge right now if you loved I Fought the Law

If ITV's I Fought the Law, starring Sheridan Smith, captivated you with its compelling portrayal of Ann Ming's 15-year battle with the criminal system, then you're in luck. We've curated a list of five true-crime drama shows that offer similar suspense, twists and real-life storytelling as the hit ITV show. From murder mysteries to courtroom battles and intense criminal investigations, these dramas will keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat as they dive deep into the world of crime and justice.
1/5
Sheridan Smith stars as justice-seeker Sarah in Four Lives
Four Lives
If you're fresh off your I Fought the Law binge and can't get enough of Sheridan Smith, this one's for you. Sheridan plays Sarah Sak, the real-life mother of Anthony Walgate – and her performance is unforgettable.
This three-part BBC drama tells the devastating true story of the "Grindr Killer", with Stephen Merchant taking a chilling turn as Stephen Port, a man who lured young men through a dating app before murdering them.
Just like in I Fought the Law, the drama charts the flawed investigation conducted by police, and the families' battle to uncover the truth about what had happened to victims Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.
2/5
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson
The Staircase
The stacked cast of this one speaks for itself: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner and Parker Posey. Need I go on?
This true-crime drama is based on the real-life case of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, after she was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home in North Carolina.
Kathleen's death kick-starts a 16-year legal battle full of revelations about Michael's personal life that throw the case into chaos.
"As the years drag on, Michael and his children fight for justice – and each other – as doubts begin creeping into this once picture-perfect family," concludes the synopsis.
You may also like
3/5
Grace Van Patten is fantastic as Amanda
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Inspired by one of the most talked-about criminal cases in recent memory, this gripping Disney+ drama retells the story of Amanda Knox, the American student accused of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher while studying abroad in Italy.
Executive produced by Amanda Knox herself, the show charts the 15-year fight to clear her name amid a vicious media storm and judicial chaos.
Drawing on Amanda's own personal experiences, the synopsis continues: "The result is both a nuanced tale about media bias and a testament to courage, hope and forgiveness. It's the infamous story… you only thought you knew."
I've been hooked on The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ever since it landed on Disney+. Grace Van Patten is fantastic as Amanda, and Sharon Horgan's harrowing portrayal of Amanda's concerned mother, Edda, makes it an emotional watch.
4/5
Toby Jones brings Alan Bates's story to life
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
If you haven't yet tuned into ITV's "biggest new drama in over a decade", then now's your chance.
As well as dramatising one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, Mr Bates vs The Post Office reignited the campaign for justice nearly 25 years on, according to ITV.
The four-part true-crime drama explores the shocking story of sub-postmaster Alan Bates (played by Toby Jones), who was wrongfully accused of theft after a mysterious computer error led to discrepancies in the Post Office's accounts.
The show follows the long and difficult legal battle he – and hundreds of others – faced, shedding light on the failings of both the justice system and the Post Office.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Mr Bates vs The Post Office is the ultimate demonstration of the power of television. The show's cultural impact is undeniable, making headlines all over again and reigniting conversation and outrage across the nation. If you've not seen this one yet, it's definitely worth watching."
5/5
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
I admit, I was reluctant that this one would live up to the hype when it first came out, but David Schwimmer's Emmy-nominated performance as Robert Kardashian makes it a must-watch.
This 10-parter dives into the infamous murder trial of O. J. Simpson, who was accused of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1994.
Based on the book The Run Of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin, the synopsis continues: "the series explores the chaotic, behind-the-scenes dealings and manoeuvring on both sides of the case, and how a combination of the prosecution's over-confidence, the defence's shrewdness, and the Los Angeles Police Department's incendiary history with the city's African-American community, gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt."
With stellar performances, including Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, John Travolta as defence attorney Robert Shapiro and Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark, this is one of the most compelling dramatisations of a true crime case.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases
David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin star in the BBC's hit crime series Ludwig, which follows John 'Ludwig' Taylor, a reclusive puzzle setter, as he investigates his brother's mysterious disappearance