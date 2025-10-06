10 Idris Elba movies and TV shows to watch if you loved A House of Dynamite

Did you spend the weekend watching (and obsessing over) Netflix’s new film A House of Dynamite? The Idris Elba-led thriller has debuted to rave reviews, and fans can’t get enough of this high-stakes political drama, which stars Elba as the President of the United States.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the actor since his iconic role in The Wire or perhaps first saw him on screen in the Thor series, Idris has continued to showcase his dynamic acting range, gracing our screens with a plethora of addictive action flicks and binge-worthy series. If you’re wondering what Idris hit to add to your watchlist next, here are our picks for his top 10 must-watch movies and TV shows you need to stream next – and where you can watch them.



© Getty Images Idris at the premiere of "The Wire" in New York City, 2004 The Wire (2002–2008) Widely considered his breakout role – and voted the greatest series of the 21st century in a BBC poll – The Wire follows an investigative team’s relentless fight against Baltimore’s drug trade. Idris plays Stringer Bell, the savvy second-in-command to drug kingpin Avon Barksdale, who uses his street power to stay one step ahead of the determined police detectives hunting him. The show is an unflinching and deeply compelling portrayal of crime and corruption, anchored by its rich storytelling and stellar performances by Idris and Dominic West. Stream: NOW TV

© Photo: Netflix "Luther" is one of Idris' most recognisable roles Luther (2010–2019) A career-defining role for the star, Idris plays the titular Luther in this gritty crime drama, which follows the brilliant but troubled DCI John Luther as his obsession with solving cases pushes him to the edge of morality. He delivers an electric performance as the detective, illustrating the character’s internal conflicts – with plenty of high-stakes action that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Stream: Netflix

© WireImage Idris and the star-studded cast of "Thor: The Dark World" at the film's London premiere in 2013 The Thor series (2011, 2013, 2017) Marvel fans will remember Idris’ commanding presence as Heimdall in the Thor series, the all-seeing guardian of Asgard and staunch ally of Chris Hemsworth’s titular hero. The actor appears in Thor (2011) and its sequels Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Though it’s a supporting role for the actor, he’s earned himself a devoted fanbase through the role – and it’s a great excuse to binge the classic superhero flicks. Stream: Disney+

© Getty Images The film's director wanted Idris for the role after seeing him in "The Wire" Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) Idris delivers a deeply moving lead performance in this biopic of revolutionary anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, chronicling his life from a teenager to becoming the first Black president of South Africa. Director Justin Chadwick loved Idris in The Wire, and wanted someone who could capture Mandela’s essence rather than a direct look-alike – and the actor fit the bill perfectly. It’s a compelling watch that showcases the actor’s range beyond his well-known crime drama roles. Stream: Prime Video

© Getty Images for FIJI Water Idris and Richard Madden reunite at the Golden Globes in 2019 after co-starring in "The Take" The Take (Bastille Day) (2016) If you’re looking for a fast-paced action thriller, The Take, also known as Bastille Day, follows Idris as CIA agent Sean Briar, who teams up with a picketpocket (Richard Madden) to prevent a terrorist attack in Paris. Also starring Yellowstone alum Kelly Reilly, the film more than satisfies any need for a Jason Bourne-esque action flick, with some added buddy-cop undertones from Idris and Richard’s characters. Stream: Netflix

© WireImage Idris and Kate Winslet introduce "The Mountain Between Us" at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival The Mountain Between Us (2017) The Mountain Between Us sees Elba and Kate Winslet stranded in the snow-covered Utah wilderness after a plane crash, forcing them to rely on each other to survive. The film is essentially a two-hander, anchored by strong performances from these two legendary actors, all set against a tense, life-or-death backdrop.

Stream: Disney+

© Getty Images "Yardie" marked Idris' first foray into directing Yardie (2018) Is there a better choice for an actor-turned-director to lead an explosive crime drama? While Idris doesn’t appear on-screen, Yardie marks his directorial debut, an adaptation of Victor Headley’s 1992 novel following a young Jamaican man navigating the dangerous ‘70s gang scene in London. Idris brings his genre expertise behind the camera, and the film also features Adolescence star Stephen Graham. Stream: Prime Video

© Emma McIntyre,Getty Idris starred as Bloodshot opposite Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion The Suicide Squad (2021) One of the few actors out there who has starred in both Marvel and DC films, Idris leads a stellar cast of irreverent antiheroes, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, the standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016). Despite rumours that Idris would replace Will Smith’s character Deadshot, he plays Bloodshot, a skilled mercenary making his comic book screen debut. The film was a critical hit, and it’s worth watching even if you’re not a die-hard superhero fan. Stream: Prime Video

© Apple TV+ Idris stars as business negotiator Sam Nelson in "Hijack" Hijack (2023) In Hijack, Idris takes centre stage as both the series’ star and executive producer, playing a resourceful business negotiator caught in a high-tension hostage situation aboard a hijacked plane. Another critical success for the actor, it’s a classic Idris thriller – just 35,000 feet in the air. Series one is now streaming, and the show has been renewed for a second season, though the release date is TBC. Stream: Apple TV

© Chiabella James/Prime This film is a riotous good time from beginning to end Heads of State (2025) Idris teams up with John Cena in Heads of State, a laugh-out-loud action comedy perfect for fans of The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The actor stars as Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the UK (the first of two world leader roles in 2025!), alongside John Cena as the US president, two figureheads who have a very public rivalry, but must unite to defeat a global conspiracy. The superstar cast also features Priyanka Chopra and Jack Quaid, and makes for the perfect movie night watch. Stream: Prime Video