Watch: Netflix viewers praise 'phenomenal' first look at political thriller with The Night Agent star

Netflix viewers are in for a treat, judging by the newly released trailer for political thriller A House of Dynamite. Starring a stellar ensemble cast including The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso, alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee, the film follows a race against time when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. If you're looking for a truly gripping thriller with a star-studded cast, this one ticks all the boxes. Directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow – renowned for her work on Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty – the film also boasts an incredible supporting cast including Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram and Jonah Hauer-King.

© Eros Hoagland/Netflix Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker in A House of Dynamite

Fans react to the trailer

Fans were quick to share their excitement when the trailer dropped, with one even admitting it gave them "straight chills".

"This looks phenomenal! Netflix is doing something with that extra change! I'm not mad at it!" commented one person, while another wrote: "Looking forward to this so much! Incredible performances all around!" Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I feel it will be one of the best movies of this decade, and cast and acting is impressive – especially @rebecca_ferguson."

A House of Dynamite comes to select UK cinemas on 3 October and will be released in cinemas globally on 10 October. The film arrives on Netflix on 24 October.