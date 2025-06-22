11 actors who aren’t Aaron Taylor-Johnson who should be cast as James Bond

Daniel Craig's unforgettable final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die marked the end of an era. Now all eyes are on who will step into the iconic tuxedo next.

Currently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, famed for roles in Kick-Ass and Bullet Train, is the frontrunner.

Reports suggest producers have already screen-tested him and he's met with Barbara Broccoli directly. However, no official announcement has been made, leaving plenty of room for speculation.

So, who else could take up the mantle? Here are 11 other actors - from youngest to oldest - who could brilliantly portray Bond.

Harris Dickinson

1/ 11 © WireImage

Harris Dickinson, 28, has made a strong impression with performances in Triangle of Sadness, The King's Man, and the upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. He effortlessly combines indie charm and blockbuster appeal, ideal for Bond.

Harris might downplay his Bond chances, but his thoughtful acting style and rising profile could see him become a new-generation 007.

Aaron Pierre

2/ 11 © Mike Marsland/WireImage

British star Aaron Pierre, 31, grabbed industry attention with his standout roles in Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad, M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Old, and the anticipated Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Aaron was also brilliant in the tense Netflix action thriller Rebel Ridge, which is the performance that caught many people's eye and got him in the James Bond conversation.

There have also been recent whispers suggesting he's been in early discussions with Amazon Studios for Bond. These reports have been fuelled by his new partnership with Omega—James Bond’s official watch brand. Aaron’s quiet intensity and charisma could make him a memorable 007.

Will Poulter

3/ 11 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ome

Will Poulter, 32, has impressed audiences in diverse roles, from gripping dramas like Detroit to blockbusters including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Midsommar.

Known for his nuanced acting, he’s publicly shared thoughts about Bond’s potential depth and complexity. His balance of emotional intelligence and physical capability makes him an intriguing candidate.

John Boyega

4/ 11 © Getty Images for GreenSlate

John Boyega, 33, skyrocketed to fame in the Star Wars sequel trilogy but has showcased his impressive range in dramas like Detroit and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

He’s openly interested in becoming the first Black actor to portray Bond, expressing excitement at offering audiences a fresh take. John’s strong screen presence and youthful energy could breathe new life into the franchise.

Jack Lowden

5/ 11 © WireImage

Scottish actor Jack Lowden, 35, turned heads in Apple TV+'s spy thriller Slow Horses, alongside Gary Oldman. His performance as agent River Cartwright sparked Bond speculation, with co-star Kristin Scott Thomas explicitly backing him for the role.

Jack’s sophisticated yet rugged screen persona aligns seamlessly with the Bond legacy.

Richard Madden

6/ 11 © FilmMagic

Scottish star Richard Madden, 39, rose to prominence as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, further cementing his leading-man status with Bodyguard.

Madden effortlessly conveys charm, toughness, and vulnerability, making him an ideal choice for Bond's emotionally complex character. Looks-wise, Richard might be the best suited for Bond in this list.

James Norton

7/ 11 © Mike Marsland/WireImage

James Norton, 39, gained critical acclaim with his roles in McMafia, Happy Valley, and period dramas like Grantchester.

He’s regularly tipped by bookmakers as a top Bond contender, known for bringing a brooding intensity and smooth charm that perfectly fit 007.

Henry Cavill

8/ 11 © Getty Images

Henry Cavill, 42, is no stranger to Bond discussions. He narrowly missed out on the role in 2005. Known globally as Superman, Cavill further showcased his espionage credentials in The Man from U.N.C.L.E..

His sophisticated look and impressive physicality continue to make him a fan-favourite Bond candidate.

Sam Heughan

9/ 11 © Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Scottish actor Sam Heughan's (45) charismatic portrayal of Jamie Fraser in Outlander won hearts worldwide. His gritty action performance in SAS: Red Notice further showcased his Bond potential.

Despite being on the older edge of producers' preferred age range, Sam’s rugged charm and dedicated fanbase remain strong assets.

Tom Hardy

10/ 11 © Getty Images

Tom Hardy, 47, has long been considered a top Bond candidate due to his magnetic screen presence and formidable physicality.

Known for films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception, and The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy’s intensity, versatility, and iconic status keep him a prominent choice, despite his age possibly becoming a consideration.

That said, he might be a tad too old to play Bond, unfortunately. However, he would be perfect for the role if the producers opt to go for an older Bond.

Idris Elba

11/ 11 © Getty Images

Idris Elba, 52, remains one of the most frequently mentioned actors for Bond. Known worldwide for Luther, his commanding presence, undeniable charm, and action credibility have long made him a fan favourite.

Idris himself has tried to distance from the rumours, citing a focus on his Luther character—but producers reportedly still consider him an option, regardless of age.

Who else is in the running?

© Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the favourite to be cast as James Bond

Alongside these frontrunners, others have attracted attention. Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey have both received mentions, as has Dev Patel (The Green Knight), and Taron Egerton (Rocketman).

Theo James (The White Lotus) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) are also names fans regularly bring up, though both seem more suited to intriguing villain roles.

With Amazon now steering Bond’s future, it’s clear producers will choose carefully—selecting someone who can lead the franchise for at least a decade. Each candidate here offers a unique interpretation, promising fans plenty to look forward to. Until the official announcement arrives, the speculation remains both thrilling and wide-open.

One thing is certain: the next Bond will mark a brand-new era for 007.