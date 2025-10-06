Watch: GMA's Michael Strahan hit in the face by football on air as he's left reeling

Michael Strahan may have spent 15 years on the football field as a defensive end for the New York Giants, but retirement from the sport might not guarantee the peace and quiet he thought of. The TV anchor balances his regular weekday slot as the co-host of Good Morning America with weekends as an analyst for NFL on FOX, but unfortunately found himself on the receiving end of a pass gone wrong on his latest stint with the show.

While in the studio's practice field, Michael, 53, joined Rob Gronkowski, Howie Long and Jay Glazer to run a play, with the help of Julian Edelman behind the ball. However, the former New England Patriots wide receiver's kick sent the ball hurling straight into Michael's face, with only Jay for protection, hitting him above his eye.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan played with the New York Giants for 15 years, before retiring in 2007

As the rest winced, Julian ran to him to make sure he was okay, with one of the hosts shouting out: "How about a concussion protocol?" and another saying: "Mission accomplished!" Rob asked Michael: "Did you lose a tooth?" to which the GMA anchor quipped in return: "I'm about to lose an eyeball, for real, man," and bent over a bit while in pain. He eventually shrugged it off and returned to the panel unharmed.

A clip of the moment shared on social media had fans similarly wincing, though, with one commenting: "You ok?? That did not look good," another saying: "That's messed up." Others joked about it being "revenge" for the Giants' win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, like: "Ha that's for the Super Bowl," and: "Ball don't lie; musta been karma for sumn…"