The signs Michael Strahan is preparing for huge career move away from GMA

Michael Strahan has been a beloved member of the Good Morning America team since 2016, but he's passionate about more than hosting.

The multi-faceted star is also at the helm of The $100,000 Pyramid and co-anchors NFL Sunday.

In addition, he has a menswear line and skincare brand, however there are reports he's got something else up his sleeve.

NFL career

© Getty Images Michael during his NFL career

Michael had a successful 15-year career in the NFL during which he played as as a defensive end for the New York Giants. He won the Super Bowl with the team in 2007 and had his No.92 jersey retired by the franchise.

He played his entire career with the Giants and it has now been reported that Michael is looking to purchase a stake in the team.

Investing

© Getty Images Michael is said to be going head-to-head with Eli Manning

Multiple outlets have suggested Michael is competing with his former New York Giants teammate Eli Manning for a minority ownership stake.

He is said to have teamed up with billionaire Marc Lasry to pursue an investment.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are seeking two to three investors to buy into the Giants while maintaining full operational control.

Big hint

WATCH: Michael Strahan gives inspiration talk to New York Giants rookies

Michael sent his fans into a tailspin recently when he shared a video of himself attending the Giants' rookie minicamp where he assessed the young talent and gave them an inspiring pep talk on their first day.

Michael expressed his desire to be involved in the team when he said: "You got guys like myself who are too old to do it anymore, but who come around because we want to see you guys, we want to be a part of what you're building for the future."

His social media followers immediately began commenting, and asking if he was buying in.

What this means for NFL Sunday

© Getty Images Michael is a man of many talents

If Michael were successful in his bid to join the New York Giants ownership team, it could have an impact on his FOX NFL Sunday hosting gig.

The show's pundits are outspoken on issues in and round the league, meaning he would have to mind his words.

However, it is unlikely he would have to leave his position as the league relaxed the rules around broadcasting owners after Tom Brady bought a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders

Michael's GMA contract

© Getty Images Michael hosts GMA alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

His interest in a return to the Giants — albeit as a stakeholder, not a player — comes at a pertinent time in Michael's career with GMA.

In 2021, he signed a multi-year deal with ABC, which is reportedly up this year.

Fans wonder if this means he'll call time on hosting the morning show.

Retirement

© Instagram/Michael Strahan He loves his family

Michael has spoken openly about retiring from TV and admits he's looking at transitioning away from the small screen.

He said: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

10 US stars with sporting stakes LeBron James: Boston Red Sox (MLB), Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), Liverpool FC (Premier League), and AC Milan (Serie A) Usher: Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) Ryan Reynolds: Wrexham AFC (EFL) Serena Williams: Miami Dolphins (NFL), Los Angeles Golf Club (TGL) Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL) Magic Johnson: Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL) Justin Timberlake: Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Will Smith: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) Condoleezza Rice: Denver Broncos (NFL) Ciara & Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos (NFL)

Michael was 37 when he retired from football but has had a successful and lengthy career as a television personality.

He told Forbes: "I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually, you'll just find me on the golf course."

Making reference to being a dad-of-four, he added: "Time is the one thing that once it's gone, you can never get it back. I'm very conscious of that, being a dad. That's what has led me to think more about the end of my career."