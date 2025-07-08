Michael Strahan's two new GMA co-hosts revealed amid ABC shake-up

Michael Strahan is getting two new Good Morning America guest hosts, and they're also from the world of sports.

ESPN anchors Malika Andrews and Joe Buck are set to anchor upcoming episodes of Good Morning America, HELLO! can confirm, with other ESPN names are also in consideration to step in and help out when needed.

© Getty Images Malika Andrews attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Malika Andrews

Michael is an NFL analyst for Fox and a former NFL player, and so his new guest hosts will fit right in; Malika, 30, is an Emmy-winning sports journalist known as the host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown; in 2022, she became the first woman to host the NBA Draft.

She will help to co-host GMA on Saturday July 12, and Sunday July 13, joining Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez and Janai Norman.

© Getty Images Malika has been a longtime NBA commentator

Malika will also co-host the GMA3 digital program on Monday, July 14.

Joe Buck

Joe, 57, will co-host GMA – which is also fronted by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos – from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25.

Joe is also an Emmy award-winning sportscaster, working across Major League Baseball and NFL games, including multiple Super Bowls and World Series.

© Getty Images Joe Buck and Jason Kelce talk on the field prior to an NFL game

Elle Duncan, 42, and Laura Rutledge,36, have also both "had discussions to potentially set up dates for later this summer".

Laura is married to Josh Rutledge, a former professional baseball player for the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox.

ABC shake-up

The news comes amid ongoing shuffling behind-the-scenes at the Disney-backed news program, with current GMA3 anchor Eva Pilgrim announcing a move to CBS’ Inside Edition, while DeMarco Morgan has left the organization.

© ABC Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchored GMA3

Eva has hosted GMA3, formerly GMA3: What You Need to Know, since May 2023 with DeMarco; they replaced ousted Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Several members of staff were laid off earlier this year and the show received some restructuring.

It is now known officially as GMA3, dropping "What You Need to Know," and several members of the GMA team at large are now working on the production side.

© Getty Images Eva will take over at Inside Edition

The 42-year-old will become only the fourth anchor in Inside Edition's long-running history, following Deborah Norville – who announced her departure earlier in 2025 – David Frost, and Bill O'Reilly.

"Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job," she added in her own statement. "I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I'm pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It's truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history."

© GC Images Michael hosts alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

GMA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and in June they moved to their new studios in downtown Manhattan leaving their Times Square studios after 25 years.

Their new studios also house fellow ABC mainstays The View, LIVE with Kelly & Mark, 20/20, World News Tonight, and The Tamron Hall Show.