Netflix's star-studded new period Western drama is going on my watchlist

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming Western drama, The Abandons, and I will definitely be adding this one to my watchlist this December. The series, which arrives on the platform on 4 December, is set in the Washington Territory in 1854 and stars Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as the matriarchs of two very different families whose fates are linked by "two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneat".

© Netflix Gillian Anderson stars in The Abandons

Western dramas have surged in popularity ever since Yellowstone revived the genre, and it looks like The Abandons could just fill the gap left by Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit. The series, which is led by the Game of Thrones icon Lena Headey and The Crown star Gillian Anderson, is set to explore themes of love, betrayal, and survival as two families over land and power. I can't wait to see Lena and Gillian go head-to-head in this hotly anticipated Western. Keep reading for all the details.

© Netflix Lena Headey plays Fiona Nolan

What is The Abandons about?

Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the series tells the story of two clashing families. The drama follows the matriarchs of two very different clans: one of wealth and privilege, bound by blood; and the other a found family of orphans and outcasts, bound by love and necessity, according to the synopsis. It continues: "The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness

First look photos show Lena's Fiona Nolan standing in the main street while Gillian Anderson's Constance Van Ness looks over the town from a wooden balcony. Meanwhile, two younger members of the two families, Elias Teller (Nick Robinson) and Trisha Van Ness (Aisling Franciosi), are captured touching hands in the street. Could this hint at a romance destined to worsen an already intense feud?

WATCH: Have you seen Yellowstone's final season?

Who else stars in the drama?

Other cast members include Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego, Lucas Till, Toby Hemingway, Michael Greyeyes, Ryan Hurst, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O'Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Michiel Huisman, Haig Sutherland and Sarah White.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness

The Abandons comes to Netflix on December 4.